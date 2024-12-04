Fortnite players furious as huge XP change fails to address Battle Royale leveling issues

Fortnite’s XP cap for Creative has increased, but players remain frustrated over how long it takes to level up in Battle Royale.

The advent of Fortnite Chapter 6 ushered in various changes across the board, the most controversial being an XP nerf that severely stifled progression. Previously, each mode offered its daily challenges to drive XP gain – Chapter 6 unified the system.

Backlash from the community has resulted in some improvements, so far. A December 4 update now guarantees players can earn up to 4,000,000 playtime XP per week in LEGO, Fortnite OG, and Reload modes.

However, another mode has received a significant XP buff, all while players in the popular Battle Royale experience struggle with leveling up.

Fortnite’s Creative mode receives XP cap boost after backlash

As initially reported by ItsADAMO_, Epic has buffed the XP cap in Creative. The cap is reportedly four million per week based on the findings of Fortnite player JimGrindsXP.

Players are already applauding this swift change by the developers. However, one large portion of the community remains upset – those who primarily play Battle Royale.

Since the start of Chapter 6, Battle Royale players have lamented how much longer it takes to level up compared to past chapters.

Some users believe it’s now “impossible to level up while playing BR mode” because of the weekly XP cap and removal of milestones.

“I played 4 hours today and gained 3 levels. This is garbage,” another person commented in a Reddit thread.

Others think adding playtime XP for Battle Royale would help resolve the issue.

At the time of writing, Epic has yet to address this part of the XP backlash, nor is there any indication that Battle Royale-related XP boosts are incoming.

Players can only hope the changes for Creative, OG, Reload, and LEGO mean the more popular mode will soon receive the same attention.