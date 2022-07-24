Fortnite x The Last of Us collab rumors shut down by Naughty Dog co-president

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Rumors and supposed leaks of a crossover of The Last of Us into Fortnite have been shot down by Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann himself.

On July 24 Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR claimed that a crossover between The Last of Us and Fortnite would be coming to the battle royale in September of 2022.

After the rumor went viral, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who’s worked on both The Last of Us games, took to Twitter to personally dispel the rumors.

Neil Druckmann shoots down The Last of Us x Fortnite crossover “leak”

On July 24 Druckmann tweeted that while he enjoyed Fortnite as much as the next person, the rumors of a crossover between the battle royale and The Last of Us were simply untrue.

“Love me some Fortnite… but there are no plans for this,” Druckmann said in a quote-tweet of Shiina’s original post with the rumor, which has now been deleted. “False rumor.”

After the co-president shut down the rumors, Shiina posted their own TwitLonger clarifying they hadn’t tweeted about the rumor in a more “protective” way because they had supposed confirmation from two different sources.

“All this information at once caught me off-guard and was the reason I tweeted about this collaboration in the way I did, rather than in a more “protective” way by labeling it a rumor,” Shiina wrote.

“TL;DR: I was overconfident, too many people talked to me about a possible collaboration within just a few days,” the leaker continued. “This led me to believe that this collaboration was as good as confirmed, when in fact it obviously was not.”

So, despite The Last of Us and Fortnite fans getting their hopes up over potential Joel and Ellie skins, it doesn’t seem like a collab between the two will be happening after all.