Fortnite x SpongeBob SquarePants crossover brings Prop Hunt, Only Up & more modes

A crossover with popular kids cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants has arrived in Fortnite, bringing with it four unique modes — including Prop Hunt and Only Up.

Fortnite is well known for its crossovers with major franchises at this point. In Chapter 6 Season 1 alone, both Big Hero 6’s Baymax and Godzilla have taken over the map, with rumors of Demon Slayer skins also coming down the line.

They’re not stopping there, though, as Paramount Games Studios have announced that players can now visit Bikini Bottom as part of a team-up with SpongeBob SquarePants.

Article continues after ad

SpongeBob SquarePants crossover brings four new modes to Fortnite

The collab brings four unique modes to Fortnite Creative, all created using Unreal Editors for Fortnite (UEFN); SpongeBob Red vs Blue, Bikini Bottom Prop Hunt, SpongeBob Slap Fight, and Bikini Bottom Only Up.

Each one has its own unique flavor, but Prop Hunt will surely catch the eye of most players. This fan-favorite mode lets the hiders transform into everyday items to try and avoid detection while the other team hunts them down.

Article continues after ad

It’s a concept that has appeared in multiple games over the years, from Team Fortress 2 to Black Ops 6 and even Fortnite itself. But, this time, players will be hiding and seeking on a SpongeBob-themed map.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / Paramount Game Studios

The other standout is Bikini Bottom Only Up, a fresh take on the challenging platformer that went viral back in 2023.

Just like the original and later Fortnite version, you have to reach the top of a tough obstacle designed to throw you off at every opportunity. The twist is that you start in Rock Bottom, the dingy town from the Season 1 episode of the same name. You’ll then climb through “iconic Bikini Bottom landmarks” as you try to reach the summit.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Slap Fight is all about karate-chopping enemies off the map while searching for Krabbie Patties to earn extra points, and Red vs Blue is a round-based free-for-all mode where all players are armed with Jelly Blasters.

Article continues after ad

All four can be found in Fortnite Creative right now, so be sure to check them out while they’re still around. These aren’t the only new modes in the game either, as Fortnite Ballistic, a new 5v5 FPS mode also arrived on December 11.