Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collab: Release date, skins, leaked weapons

Fortnite is set to bring a Mortal Combat collab, including a Sub-Zero skin in the upcoming season and here are all the details.

As Fortnite draws closer to the end of its current season, Epic tends to share teasers of what players can expect next, adding to the next season’s hype. So far, the Battle Pass skins for Chapter 6, Season 2, have been revealed – and it’s already looking pretty fitting to the Heist theme that was previously leaked.

Fan-favorite character Midas finally makes a return – but there’s one addition that stuck out to fans, which is none other than Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat.

According to early leaks, this won’t be the only addition to the collaboration. Below, we’ve compiled all the details you need to know, including the release date, cosmetics, and even weapons.

The Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero skin will be available in the game as soon as Chapter 6, Season 2, drops on February 21, 2025. As he will be part of the Battle Pass, rest assured he will be around for the whole season.

Mortal Kombat cosmetics

Aside from the Sub-Zero skin, Scorpion will also be joining the Battle Royale next season, according to the information shared by well-known leaker HYPEX. Unlike Sub-Zero, it appears that Scorpion will be released in the Item Shop instead.

With that in mind, like any other skin in the game, players can expect these characters to get additional cosmetics, whether that be pickaxe, back bling, and so on.

Mortal Kombat Mythic weapons

According to leaks, these characters will apparently have their own Mythics besides skins. Sub-Zero will be getting his Ice Gauntlets, with the latter having his Spear Hook.

Scorpion’s weapon will also reportedly play a sound cue that says the “Get Over Here” audio whenever the spear hits a player.

Do keep all the leaked information with a grain of salt as of now, however. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop once more details regarding the Mortal Kombat collab in the upcoming season emerge, so keep checking back.

