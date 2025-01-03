Fortnite x Marvel Rivals collab was Doomed to flop

The Fortnite x Marvel Rivals collaboration had so much potential. Instead, it gave us Doom. Again.

When the crossover was announced, excitement was high. Marvel Rivals, a game known for its sleek character designs, joining forces with Fortnite? It seemed like a match made in gaming heaven.

But then, the Doom 2099 skin debuted as part of this crossover event, running from December 6, 2024, to January 6, 2025. It costs 1,500 V-Bucks in the Fortnite Item Shop and comes with a cybernetic design and a 2099 Cape back bling. A Galacta Staff pickaxe is sold separately for 800 V-Bucks.

This is Fortnite’s first collaboration with Marvel Rivals, a move designed to expand its Marvel partnership. But the result left me, along with a handful 12.5k players who rated the Doom 2099 skin negatively, feeling pretty disappointed.

Nobody wanted another Doom skin for the Fortnite x Marvel Rivals collab

NetEase Games

The problem is, we Fortnite players just spent two whole seasons drowning in Doom content. Chapter 5’s Seasons 4 and 5 revolved around the villain. Doom-themed map locations, loot pools, and storyline beats were everywhere. By the time the collaboration arrived, many were tired of Doom.

And this isn’t Fortnite’s first – or even second – Doom skin. Doom 2099 is the third one. The previous Doom skins weren’t exactly hits either. Players often avoid bulky skins because they obscure the field of view and have a bigger hitbox. Doom 2099 shares the same issue, so it’s not only uninteresting but also impractical for gameplay.

I can’t fathom why they didn’t think to introduce a fresh face to Fortnite. Luna Snow, Psylocke, or Bruce Banner (complete with Hulk transformation) would’ve been must-have additions.

Doom isn’t even in Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 roster. If Fortnite wanted to go off-script, why not Galacta. Any other character would’ve made a more lasting impression than a futuristic Doom.

On Reddit, fans call it a “bulky shop skin” and “forgettable.” One player summed it up perfectly: “Third Doom skin + shop skin + not in Marvel Rivals + ugly = nobody uses it.”

I love Fortnite and Marvel Rivals. I want them both to succeed. But this collab needs a rethink. Fresh skins mean better player engagement and stronger sales. It’s a win-win – for my locker and their bottom line. Let’s just hope Riot’s CEO manages to bring back Jinx to the store.