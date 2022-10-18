Fortnite x Evil Dead crossover: Start date, skins & everything we know so far

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Fortnite is bringing Ash Williams and the Necromonicon to the island, as the Fortnitemares event draws closer. Here’s everything we know about the Evil Dead x Fortnite crossover so far.

Fortnite has undoubtedly become the go-to game for outlandish crossovers. The Evil Dead franchise is finally crossing over into Fortnite, as Ash Williams becomes the latest character to join Fortnite’s impressive roster.

This isn’t just any ordinary crossover, though. Every year brings terrifying thrills to Fortnite and Epic Games have officially announced their upcoming Fortnitemares event.

What horrors will Ash Williams face? This is all you need to know about the Evil Dead x Fortnite crossover.

When will the Evil Dead come to Fortnite?

Players that are eager to play as Ash Williams shouldn’t have to wait much longer. The Evil Dead’s arrival is part of the Fortnitemares 2022 event, which begins on October 18, 2022. Ash Williams can be spotted in the event’s latest trailer, fighting demonic creatures and of course, wielding his chainsaw.

This may be an indication of an Evil Dead-themed playlist too. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Currently, there isn’t a definitive end date listed for the event. Last year’s Fortnitemares ran from October 5, 2021, until November 2, 2021. It’s possible that this year’s iteration could be far shorter, but at least that means we’ll be meeting Ash Williams faster.

How to buy the Evil Dead skin bundle in Fortnite

The Evil Dead (Ash Williams) skin pack will appear in the Fortnite store soon. While a specific date hasn’t been revealed, leakers such as @FBRFeed have already uncovered Ash’s skin bundle. We estimate that the bundle will cost around 1,800 V-Bucks, based on other high-profile crossovers.

It appears Ash will be accompanied by the following accessories:

Necronomicon back bling

Evil Dead-themed loading screen

Boomstick harvesting tool

We speculate that the bundle will have two different variants for Ash, that toggle whether his chainsaw is equipped. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides as the island continues to evolve.