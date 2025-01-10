Fortnite x Devil May Cry collab sparks hope Capcom skins may return

A rumored Devil May Cry crossover with Fortnite reignited hope for previous Capcom collaborations to return.

It’s been a while since we last saw Devil May Cry’s iconic lead character, Dante. Devil May Cry: 5 launched around five years ago, and there haven’t been any rumors about a new series entry.

Thankfully, Capcom gave fans a reason to be excited by partnering with Studio Mir to create a new anime series that airs on Netflix in April. We still don’t know much about the show, but a behind-the-scenes look in 2023 provided more insight into what to expect.

With Dante back on center stage, giving him a skin in Fortnite makes sense.

Fortnite rumor points to Capcom collabs making a return

Fortnite leaker HYPEX reported that a Devil May Cry and Fortnite collaboration is coming soon. But fans could be in for a treat if this crossover is anything like what we saw from the impressive Hatsune Miku cosmetics.

HYPEX also claimed, “With ‘Devil May Cry x Fortnite’ being leaked, other Capcom collabs have a very high chance to return soon after 2-3 Years.”

Previous Capcom skins include Street Fighter outfits for Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, Guile, Sakura, and Blanka, along with Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes.

In addition, Fortnite also added Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield from Resident Evil way back in 2021 and brought Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kenney in a different bundle.

It’s been years since we last saw these characters in Fortnite, so fans were excited by the proposition of them returning.

“I don’t get how Street Fighter hasn’t made a return,” one fan argued. “Everyone wants Chung.”

“I will buy them all if they release them again,” a second commenter added.

It remains to be seen when Epic Games plans on adding these skins back, but fans are ready to pull out their wallets and spend whatever is required when it finally happens.

For more on Fortnite, check out everything we know about Chapter 6 Season 2.