Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 crossover: Leaks & everything we know so far

Leaks have revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 is the next major franchise to appear in Fortnite, with plenty of items and cosmetics inspired by CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG rumored to be on the way.

When it comes to crossovers in Fortnite, it seems like virtually no famous figure or IP is safe. In Chapter 6 alone we’ve got Godzilla and Baymax, with Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and Shaq also coming during the Winterfest event.

Following the release of the 33.11 update, leakers have also managed to confirm the long-rumored Cyberpunk 2077 crossover, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 crossover in Fortnite?

The first Cyberpunk 2077 content will arrive in Fortnite on Monday, December 23, 2024, according to a leak from HYPEX. This places it during the Winterfest 2024 event, which gets underway a few days earlier on December 20.

It isn’t clear at the time of writing how long the crossover will last, but based on similar releases in the past, we’d expect it to stick around for a couple of weeks before being removed.

What to expect in Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 crossover

There is currently no confirmation of what will be included in the crossover, but leaks have at least offered some hints as to what could be in store.

HYPEX found a number of descriptions within the Fortnite files, the first of which said, “A mercenary hired to steal a very important relic.” This is clearly a reference to V, the main protagonist in Cyberpunk 2077, likely as a skin. Although, it’s unclear if it will be the male or female V, or if players will have the option to choose just like in the game.

“Might be Arasaka’s finest forearm implants,” reads the second teaser. This appears to be describing Mantis Blades, metal sword implants that extend from the wrist. It’s most likely that these will arrive as either an Emote, Pickaxe, or even an in-game weapon.

The third and final hint mentions a “CHOOH2-fueled muscle racer,” which is likely referring to a car or vehicle of some kind. We’d expect this to be a Glider or another emote, but it could also be a new vehicle that will appear on the Fortnite map, or a new addition to Rocket Racing mode.

On top of all that, HYPEX also revealed that Johnny Silverhand also has cosmetics in the crossover. Although he didn’t go into specifics, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Silverhand also gets his own skin featuring the likeness of Keanu Reeves.

If this turns out to be true, it would be the second time that Reeves has officially appeared in Fortnite, after the John Wick skin from Chapter 1 Season 9. However, long-time fans will also remember the Reaper skin from Season 3, which didn’t use his likeness, but was dubbed ‘John Wick’ due to the similarities.

Of course, this is all based on leaks and nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games just yet. We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the skins, cosmetics, and anything else included as soon as we know more.

