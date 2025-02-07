Fortnite working on feature that’ll give players a ton of free cosmetics

Fortnite is about to give players a rare chance at free cosmetics. But there’s a catch. And shoes are involved.

Fortnite makes billions selling skins, emotes, and other in-game cosmetics. Free cosmetics are almost unheard of – unless it’s Christmas.

Players usually get them through Battle Passes, events, or special promotions. Epic Games loves charging for digital fashion, but they might finally be loosening up – at least when it comes to Kicks.

According to leaker HYPEX on X, “Fortnite are working on converting Skins’ ‘Legacy Shoes’ into Kicks Cosmetics that you’ll likely get for free with the skin 🔥.”

In other words, those default shoes many skins already have might soon be standalone Kicks cosmetics – at no extra cost.

Fortnite Kicks might not suck after all – and it’s all thanks to this rumored feature

Fortnite introduced Kicks to hype up character customization. Instead, they flopped.

First, the feature was delayed over visual issues. Then, 35 skins – including big names like Solid Snake and Goku Black – lost Kicks compatibility.

The worst part is Kicks are expensive. Some cost up to 1,000 V-Bucks, as much as a full skin. And since you rarely see your character’s feet mid-game, a lot of players don’t see the point.

Some fans see this potential update as a win. One player called it “a game-changer,” while another said, “Fortnite always getting better, this a great add ngl.”

One fan joked, “Mfs about to get the mochas for free 😭 first time I’m feeling jealous of Travis owners.” Another pointed out that compatibility is still an issue, saying, “Please allow Haven to wear Kicks.”

If Epic follows through, skins that originally came with basic shoes could grant those shoes as separate, free Kicks cosmetics.

That means skins like Travis Scott, Spider-Man, and Renegade Raider might automatically “gift” their shoes to players as standalone options. It’s a small change, but one that could finally make Kicks feel worthwhile.

With Chapter 6 Season 1 ending soon, Fortnite is evolving yet again. This leaked feature could make Kicks a hit.