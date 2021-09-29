Fortnite wolf locations: Where do wolves spawn in Season 8?

Wolves are still roaming around in Fortnite Season 8, but their spawn locations are a little different now, thanks to some significant map changes. Here’s where you can find them.

Wild animals were one of the most exciting additions in Fortnite Season 6, and Wolves are still featured across the map in Season 8. Not only are these intimidating creatures deadly, but they can also become a powerful ally if you manage to tame them.

Getting yourself a canine companion isn’t the only reason you’ll want to find a Wolf in Fortnite Season 8, though: You’ll also need to ‘Hunt a Wolf’ in order to progress through Grim Fable’s Character Punchcard and earn yourself a sweet 30,000 XP.

Tracking Wolves down can be a little tricky, as they don’t always spawn in the same places each match. There are some common locations, though, so here’s everything you need to know about finding these ferocious creatures in the current Fortnite season.

Wolf spawn locations in Fortnite Season 8

The best place to find Wolves in Fortnite Season 8 is at Stealthy Stronghold. There are two places they can spawn here, either inside the stronghold itself or outside the northeast corner, near the cliff edge.

Here are all of the potential locations were Wolves can spawn in Fortnite Season 8:

Inside and northeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Outside FN Radio (east of Craggy Cliffs)

(east of Craggy Cliffs) South of Believer Beach

Southwest of Boney Burbs

Southwest of Dirty Docks

Northwest and southeast corners of Weeping Woods

Near Defiant Dish (south of The Aftermath)

(south of The Aftermath) West of Lazy Lake

Northeast of Catty Corner

The gas station west of Misty Meadows

We’ve also marked these locations on the Fortnite Season 8 map above, which should make finding them a little easier (especially if they’re at unmarked locations like FN Radio or Defiant Dish).

It’s important to note that wolves roam around the Island, and they won’t always spawn in each of these locations in every match, so you’ll most likely need to search a few places before you eventually find one.

How to ‘Hunt a Wolf’ for Grim Fable’s Punchcard in Fortnite

Just like in real life, Wolves often hunt in packs in Fortnite, so you’ll rarely find one by itself. This means you need to come prepared with a weapon or two, as they can easily take you down when teaming up.

In order to ‘hunt’ a Wolf for the Grim Fable Character Punchcard quest, you simply need to deal enough damage to eliminate it (before it eliminates you!) and you’ll earn 30,000 XP for your troubles.

So there you have it, every wolf location in Fortnite Season 8. For more tips and tricks like this, check out our other Fortnite guides below:

