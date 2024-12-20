GamingFortnite

Fortnite Winterfest Lodge 2024: All presents, skins & cosmetics

Cande Maldonado
snoop dogg cabinDexerto

Mariah Carey has defrosted and sung her iconic All I Want for Christmas tune, which signals the beginning of Winterfest in Fortnite this 2024.

As per usual, you can visit the Winterfest Cabin and open a bunch of presents to grab cosmetic freebies in Fortnite. This includes skins, emotes, back bling, and more. No Kicks, apparently.

If you just can’t wait, here’s how to claim every reward in Winterfest and what you’ll find inside each package.

How to enter the Winterfest Cabin

You can access the Winterfest Cabin by selecting the snowflake icon option on the upper right corner of the title screen. This brings you closer to the cabin; right outside, to be precise. To enter, select the option Visit Lodge on the lower right.

Inside, Snoop Dogg will greet you. Just select the present you want to open it. You can shake it before committing, but once you hold down the prompted button to open it, you can’t go back.

You can pick presents from the pile that’s left to the Chistmas tree or from the pile that’s to Snoop Dogg’s right. The contents of the present are picked at random, so there’s no way of telling what you’ll get.

All Winterfest rewards

Here are the Winterfest rewards we know of so far for 2024:

SidePresentItemItem Name
Leftemote winterfestemotes winterfestCrashed Chiller Emote (x3 Sprays)
Leftwinterfest jam track wrapperjam track winterfestRun it Up Jam Track
Leftpink and gold presentguitar winterfestFrosted Frets Guitar
Leftgolden wrapperpickaxe winterfestHumbug Slicer Pickaxe
Leftblue wrapperemote winterfestLlama Lightbulb Emote
Rightpink and silver bigglider winterfestPeppermint Paraglider Glider
Rightblue and yellow wrappickaxe winterfestRainbow Carver Pickaxe
Rightsmallest presentwinterfest snoop doggSanta Snoop Dogg Skin
Rightred and green bigcontrail winterfestSnow Sparkle Contrail
Rightpink and silverbackbling winterfestClawbox Back Bling
Leftbig pink wrapsnoop winterfestSnoop’s Holladizzle Bass
Rightsilver and blue bigYule Bag winterfestYule Bag Back Bling
Leftbig green wrapskin winterfestYulejacket Skin
(open all presents on the left side)
Leftred and green presentWrapper WinterfestYulejacket’s Blaster Wrap

Notice that the rewards aren’t given in any particular order. In fact, I got the Yulejacket’s Blaster Wrap first – and you bet I’ll be using it during the holidays.

How many presents can you open in Winterfest?

You can open 14 presents during Winterfest – one each day. You can check how long you’ve got to wait to open the next one by checking the red timer on the upper left of the Winterfest Cabin.

The Winterfest Event runs from December 20 to January 7, which gives you more than enough time to open your presents.

That’s everything you need to know about Winterfest Cabin this year. If you want to find out more about Fortnite OG or the rarity of skins after the Renegade came back, we’ve got you covered.

