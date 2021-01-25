Fortnite Winter Trials event and free rewards leaked

If you’ve been pining for more Fortnite content to sink your teeth into then get ready, Epic Games has revealed the Winter Trials, an in-game tournament that will allow players of the battle royale game to earn some free items like sprays and wraps.

In-game tournaments in Fortnite are nothing new and now it seems like a new one will be cropping up very soon.

As originally spotted by some eagle-eyed leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, a new event called the Winter Trials is set to go live in Fortnite in the very near future. While the event hasn’t been announced by Epic Games themselves, the website has been in a fluctuating state of live and offline for a while now, meaning an official announcement could be coming very soon.

Details about the tournament itself are scarce but if the website is anything to go off of, players will be able to sign-in using their Epic account, pledge themselves to a team based on a notable content creator, and then play Fortnite to earn points, badges, and in-game items.

These are the rewards you can win for participating in the challenge! If you want to see more information, visit this website: https://t.co/sj6mCFxPkc pic.twitter.com/YLRAlmNYY5 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 25, 2021

Right now, it seems like fans will be able to earn badges by completing challenges, which will be voted on by the community. Some of these challenges include not being able to use weapons to damage other players or be tasked with completing as many bounties as possible.

The rewards seem to be pretty interesting, with everything from a spray to an exclusive weapon wrap up for grabs. Given how little we know, more details about the rewards and tournament aren’t available, however, leaker HYPEX was able to grab a video of the website before it was taken back down.

Unfortunately, more details about the the new tournament have yet to be revealed at this time. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before Epic themselves announces everything and gives the scoop on what to expect.

Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out more info about the tournament as it becomes available.