Fortnite Winter Trials event and free rewards leaked

Published: 25/Jan/2021 23:28

by Tanner Pierce
If you’ve been pining for more Fortnite content to sink your teeth into then get ready, Epic Games has revealed the Winter Trials, an in-game tournament that will allow players of the battle royale game to earn some free items like sprays and wraps.

In-game tournaments in Fortnite are nothing new and now it seems like a new one will be cropping up very soon.

As originally spotted by some eagle-eyed leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR, a new event called the Winter Trials is set to go live in Fortnite in the very near future. While the event hasn’t been announced by Epic Games themselves, the website has been in a fluctuating state of live and offline for a while now, meaning an official announcement could be coming very soon.

Details about the tournament itself are scarce but if the website is anything to go off of, players will be able to sign-in using their Epic account, pledge themselves to a team based on a notable content creator, and then play Fortnite to earn points, badges, and in-game items.

Right now, it seems like fans will be able to earn badges by completing challenges, which will be voted on by the community. Some of these challenges include not being able to use weapons to damage other players or be tasked with completing as many bounties as possible.

The rewards seem to be pretty interesting, with everything from a spray to an exclusive weapon wrap up for grabs. Given how little we know, more details about the rewards and tournament aren’t available, however, leaker HYPEX was able to grab a video of the website before it was taken back down.

Unfortunately, more details about the the new tournament have yet to be revealed at this time. Hopefully it’s not too much longer before Epic themselves announces everything and gives the scoop on what to expect.

Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out more info about the tournament as it becomes available.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

Published: 25/Jan/2021 19:45

by Tanner Pierce
While the Fortnite Crew gives subscribers a fair amount of content in terms of quantity, some players may not be satisfied with the quality of the individual items that are a part of the service. Here’s how you can end your subscription if you fall into that category.

When the Fortnite Crew service was launched a couple months back, many had mixed feelings about the service. While it did include an inherent value due to the inclusion of the battle pass and some free V-Bucks, if you didn’t like the skin that was included that month, you’re out of luck.

Because of this, you might be wondering how you can cancel the $11.99 subscription. Luckily, the solution is quick and easy and the best part is that you get to keep all of the items you previously earned through the service, even after it has ended.

How to cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription

Canceling your Fortnite Crew subscription can, of course, be done in-game, but finding the individual section might be a bit of a hassle (it’s not like Epic has to make it easy or anything). Here’s where you need to go:

  1. Open the Fortnite application.
  2. Tab over to the Item Shop.
  3. Scroll down to the Crew section.
  4. Click on Cancellation Info.
  5. Select Leave Fortnite Crew at the prompt.

Like any recurring payment nowadays, you will keep your membership until your “renewal date” and then after that point, you’ll be out. While you won’t immediately done with Fortnite Crew after completing the above, you’ll no longer be charged.

Epic Games
Cancelling your Fortnite Crew subscription is pretty simple.

Also, like previously mentioned, any items acquired through the service like the Battle Pass, the exclusive skins, and emotes can still be used even after you leave, so you can be rest assured that your Green Arrow skin or your Members Only emote aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Of course, you can resub to the service at any time, so if an exclusive skin catches your eye and you feel like it’s worth it, you won’t be penalized.