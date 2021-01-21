 Fortnite gas pump locations: How to blow up a gas pump for Week 8 challenge - Dexerto
Fortnite Week 8 challenge: How to blow up a gas pump

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Gas Pumps
One of Fortnite Season 5’s Week 8 challenges will require you to find and blow up a gas pump. Here’s how and where to do it, with a handy location map to help.

As with any new week of Fortnite action, there’s a brand new set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Ticking them off will help you earn that all-important XP to level up your Battle Pass and earn some sweet cosmetics.

This week, the focus is on farming, with three challenges that require you to visit specific locations to complete farming-related activities, including destroying tomato produce boxes and delivering a truck to Sunflower’s Farm.

But there’s also a random challenge that asks you to blow up a gas pump. We’re not sure why anyone would want to do that under normal circumstances, so we’re here to tell you exactly how – and where – to do it.

How to destroy gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Pumps
You can blow up a gas pump with a weapon or a car in Fortnite.

Once you’ve found a gas station with at least one gas pump still standing out the front, you’ll need to destroy it. There are several ways you can do this, so pick your favorite and get to it.

The simplest way of doing this is to shoot the gas pump with a weapon. Eventually, after dealing enough damage, it will explode. Make sure there’s enough distance between you so you don’t receive any damage.

Here’s how to complete the ‘Blow up a gas pump’ Fortnite challenge:

  1. Exit the Battle Bus and land near a gas station.
  2. Find a weapon nearby.
  3. Put a bit of distance between yourself and the gas pump so you don’t get damaged.
  4. Shoot the gas pump out the front of the station until it explodes.
  5. Success! You’ll earn 20,000 XP if done correctly.

Another method is to drive a vehicle into the gas pump. If you’re lucky, it should explode immediately. Gas stations usually have cars nearby, so this is probably the fastest way to complete the challenge.

Where to find gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Station Map
Gas pump station locations in Fortnite Season 5.

There are several gas pumps to be found across The Island in Fortnite, so it shouldn’t take you too long to complete this mission as long as you know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve marked the handy map above with the locations of several gas stations you can visit that have gas pumps out the front. You’ll only need to do this once, so pick your favorite place and head there.

As with any other weekly challenge, there will probably be several players trying to complete these quests alongside you. Fortunately, as there are many locations you could visit for this challenge, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Still, it’s probably best to land directly outside a gas station after leaving the Battle Bus, and then destroy the gas pump before your opponents can.

If you’re looking to earn more XP to complete your Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to a close on March 16, 2021, make sure you check out our complete guide to the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Predator skin & cosmetics in Fortnite

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:50 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 17:51

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator Skin and Cosmetics
Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, and now he’s finally arrived on The Island. Here’s how to unlock his skin.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, it’s the Predator’s turn now.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

Predator Boss Fortnite
Predator has arrived at Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite Season 5.

There have been plenty of hints about Predator’s arrival already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door, a helicopter crash site, and a truck being used as a generator like in the movie.

It’s now been confirmed that Predator has landed in Fortnite, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the skin so you can use it yourself.

How to unlock the Predator skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.21 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is where you can view the Jungle Hunter Quests that need to be completed to unlock Predator cosmetics.

As you can see in the Battle Pass menu below, unlocking the Predator skin requires you to complete one very challenging task: Defeat Predator. This won’t be easy, and it’s recommended you do it in Squads to get some support.

Fortnite Predator Skin

To defeat Predator, you’ll need to head to Stealthy Stronghold and locate him. He’s incredibly agile and will utilize his Cloaking Device to turn almost invisible, so taking him down will be a very difficult task.

There will also be plenty of other players trying to complete this challenge and unlock Predator, so it’s going to be mayhem. We’ve put together a guide to defeating Predator that might help you in your mission.

How to unlock Predator emote, back bling & pickaxe

As well as the Predator skin, players with the Battle Pass can unlock a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, The Hunt loading screen, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap.

Here are the Jungle Hunter Quests you’ll need to complete to unlock them all:

  • Find mysterious pod (Banner Icon)
  • Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy (Logo Emote)
  • Collect Medkits (Graffiti Spray)
  • Collect Legendary Weapons or rarer (Loading Screen)
  • Defeat Predator (Predator Skin)
  • Complete a Bounty as Predator (Hunter’s Trophy Back Bling)
  • Visit Predator’s apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator (Bio-Helmet Online Emote)
  • Spend 30 seconds within 10 meters of a player as Predator (Yautja Wristblades Pickaxe)
  • Deal damage while thermal is active as Predator (Hunter’s Arsenal Weapon Wrap)

The Bio-Helmet Online emote in particular is one you’ll definitely want to unlock, as it allows the player to remove Predator’s mask and reveal the horrifying face underneath.

We have a feeling this will become a fan favorite in Fortnite very quickly.