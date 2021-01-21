Fortnite gas pump locations: How to blow up a gas pump for Week 8 challenge - Dexerto

One of Fortnite Season 5’s Week 8 challenges will require you to find and blow up a gas pump. Here’s how and where to do it, with a handy location map to help.

As with any new week of Fortnite action, there’s a brand new set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Ticking them off will help you earn that all-important XP to level up your Battle Pass and earn some sweet cosmetics.

This week, the focus is on farming, with three challenges that require you to visit specific locations to complete farming-related activities, including destroying tomato produce boxes and delivering a truck to Sunflower’s Farm.

But there’s also a random challenge that asks you to blow up a gas pump. We’re not sure why anyone would want to do that under normal circumstances, so we’re here to tell you exactly how – and where – to do it.

How to destroy gas pumps in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a gas station with at least one gas pump still standing out the front, you’ll need to destroy it. There are several ways you can do this, so pick your favorite and get to it.

The simplest way of doing this is to shoot the gas pump with a weapon. Eventually, after dealing enough damage, it will explode. Make sure there’s enough distance between you so you don’t receive any damage.

Here’s how to complete the ‘Blow up a gas pump’ Fortnite challenge:

Exit the Battle Bus and land near a gas station. Find a weapon nearby. Put a bit of distance between yourself and the gas pump so you don’t get damaged. Shoot the gas pump out the front of the station until it explodes. Success! You’ll earn 20,000 XP if done correctly.

Another method is to drive a vehicle into the gas pump. If you’re lucky, it should explode immediately. Gas stations usually have cars nearby, so this is probably the fastest way to complete the challenge.

Where to find gas pumps in Fortnite

There are several gas pumps to be found across The Island in Fortnite, so it shouldn’t take you too long to complete this mission as long as you know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve marked the handy map above with the locations of several gas stations you can visit that have gas pumps out the front. You’ll only need to do this once, so pick your favorite place and head there.

As with any other weekly challenge, there will probably be several players trying to complete these quests alongside you. Fortunately, as there are many locations you could visit for this challenge, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Still, it’s probably best to land directly outside a gas station after leaving the Battle Bus, and then destroy the gas pump before your opponents can.

If you’re looking to earn more XP to complete your Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to a close on March 16, 2021, make sure you check out our complete guide to the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite.