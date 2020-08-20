Fortnite Week 10 challenge: Where to dance on Apres Ski's dance floor

Fortnite Week 10 of Season 3 has officially arrived, and that means the final week of regular challenges have arrived, with the trickiest of the tasks asking players to bust a move on the Apres Ski dance floor.

Fortnite's Season 3 has been rumbling on, and while there was no new update this week, that doesn't mean there isn't some fresh content for players to sink their teeth into. Epic Games have released the final set of weekly challenges to the game on Thursday, August 20.

Much like previous weeks, the Season 3 Week 10 challenges are fairly straightforward, but perhaps the one that may cause you some issues is the task which asks you to dance on the Apres Ski dance floor.

While this may sound easy, the difficult part is that Apres Ski isn't actually marked on the map as a named location, so you may struggle to find it. The good news is if you're having a tough time, we've got a full guide to get you there so you can bust a move and earn some XP.

Apres Ski dance floor location in Fortnite

While the location isn't actually marked on your map, it's likely a place you've visited lots of times if you've played throughout Fortnite Chapter 2. Perched high on top of a hill in the south of the island is a massive wooden lodge, just west of Misty Meadows.

To complete this challenge, all you need to do is arrive at this building, enter the lodge, and make your way to the massive colored dance floor to the right of the entrance. Once you find yourself on it, perform one of the dances on your emote wheel, and you should get a message telling you that you've finished the task.

If you're still struggling to find it though, we've marked it on the map below so you can make your way there the next time you jump out of the Battle Bus.

Completing this challenge is well worth the effort if you're hoping to reach Tier 100 and complete your Battle Pass before the end of Season 3, as this task offers a massive 35,000 XP reward to those who hit the dancefloor.

The Fortnite Season 3 Week 10 challenges go live on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 20, so jump into the action and earn some sweet XP rewards.