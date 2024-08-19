Fortnite Web Shop: How to use & buy items

Epic Games has finally introduced an easy way for you to purchase Fortnite cosmetics without even entering the game itself.

Fortnite consistently updates its Shop with new and returning cosmetics for your Fortnite avatar, as well as Jam Tracks for Fortnite Festival and car decals for Rocket Racing. The only issue is that players must log into the game to purchase items.

This may hinder certain players who cannot access their gaming device before an exclusive cosmetic leaves the store. Now with the Fortnite Web Shop, you can purchase items right through your favorite browser.

If you’re wondering how to use the Fortnite Web Shop or buy items from it, we’ll break down how this new website works.

How to purchase items from Fortnite Web Shop

After logging into your Epic Games account, you’ll want to select the item of your choosing and then pick the Purchase option.

Head to the Fortnite Web Shop website. Select “Sign in” at the top right and log into your Epic Games account. Choose the item you want and select the “Purchase” button.

Step 1 – Go to Fortnite Web Shop website

Epic Games

Your first step to using this Web Shop is to go to the website itself. This website is an extension of the in-game shop, so players can still use creator codes with their purchases.

Step 2 – Sign in or make an Epic Games account

Once you arrive, make sure to log into your Epic Games account or make a new account by selecting the “Sign in” button at the top-right corner of the screen. When that’s done, you should see your username and the amount of V-Bucks you own at the top.

Step 3 – Find and purchase the desired item

Epic Games

Now that you’re signed in, you can choose any item you can afford and select the “Purchase” button once it’s available.

Most items should grant you a 3D preview with audio so you know exactly what you’re buying. It will also tell you how long the item is purchasable for and which modes you can use the item in.

If you’re low on V-Bucks, you can buy them right from the Web Shop as well. Just select your V-Bucks and it’ll take you to the area where you can purchase them. After a minute or two the purchase button should appear on your desired item.

How to use items from Fortnite Web Shop

Once you’ve purchased cosmetics from the Fortnite Web Shop, you can use them by opening Fortnite and looking for the cosmetic in your Locker.

Launch your Fortnite game. Select “Locker” at the top of your home screen. Find your purchased item and select it to wear it.

Step 1 – Launch Fortnite

Dexerto

After buying an item in the Fortnite Web Shop, you can now launch your Fortnite game on whichever device you prefer, whether it be PC, mobile, or console.

Step 2 – Go to your Locker

Dexerto

You’ll find all your purchased and downloaded cosmetics in your Locker, which you can access by selecting the Locker button at the top of your screen.

Step 3 – Find and equip your cosmetic

Now you can go to whichever category your item would be in and select the item. This should apply to your character, race car, or whatever you’re editing.

Other than Shop cosmetics, there are plenty of free items players can get their hands on such as the Katalina skin or the Sir Beurre Croissant back bling.