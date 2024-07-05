Fortnite VR? Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney responds to Meta Quest request

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has no plans for Fortnite in VR right now. While he didn’t rule it out entirely, he believes one fundamental problem first needs to be solved.

VR enthusiasts have long been hopeful that Fortnite would eventually make it to VR headsets such as the Meta Quest, but comments by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney suggest that fans might have a long wait ahead.

Twitter/X user TheoryDecrypt messaged the CEO to ask if he had any comment on Fortnite potentially coming to Meta Quest in the future.

“No plans currently,” Sweeney responded. “For it to be successful we’d need a lot of players across all platforms spending a lot of their time on islands whose locomotion mechanics wouldn’t have VR players barfing.

“We’ve gone from 0 to 1 such popular mechanics but it’s not a critical mass yet.”

This echoes comments he made during an interview with The Verge in 2022, where he said: “The thing that we do in Fortnite every day as gamers is run through an environment rapidly, and it’s the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR.”

Epic Games Fortnite can be a fast-paced game, with a lot of quick motion and movement.

However, Sweeney may not be familiar with the current state of VR technology when it comes to comfort and locomotion options.

These options can reduce or eliminate the ‘simulation sickness’ symptoms that were common for players in earlier modern VR games. The improvement in framerates, resolutions, and the addition of force feedback has also had an impact on the comfort of using VR.

Sweeney has left the door open for Fortnite to head to VR in the future. Perhaps once he sees how far VR comfort has come with devices like the Quest 3 he will change his mind.