Fortnite Chapter 6 balance update nerfs fan-favorite mobility item

A Fortnite Chapter 6 balance update had nerfed the Void Oni Mask and buffed weapons such as the Oni Shotgun.

Fortnite Chapter 6 introduced a new mobility item to the battle royale, the Void Oni Mask, which players can use to teleport across a fair distance.

While many enjoyed this mobility boost, others thought the travel distance it provided spanned too far. Its travel speed served as another point of contention, with some players arguing the Void Oni Mask felt too overpowered.

Article continues after ad

Even from long distances, one player could use the mask to teleport to a foe and catch them off guard. Luckily, Fortnite’s latest balance update should address this issue and others.

Fortnite’s Void Oni Mask nerfed in new balance changes

Epic Games

A new update has gone live for Fortnite, specifically introducing a number of gameplay balance adjustments. As reported by HYPEX, one notable change has nerfed the distance and speed of Void Oni Masks.

A couple of weapon nerfs accompany the update, too, targeting the Holo AR’s base damage and headshot damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In terms of buffs, players can expect a few that boost the power of the Oni Shotgun. Its damage, max damage range, and headshot multiplayer have all received buffs.

The full list of changes read as follows:

Void Oni Mask distance and speed nerfed

Holo AR Damage nerfed from 28/29/31/33/34 to 27/29/30/32/33

Holo AR Headshot Damage nerfed

Surgefire SMG Fire Rate Charge increased

Oni Shotgun Damage buffed from 77/82/86/91/95 to 86/91/95/100/105

Oni Shotgun Headshot Multiplier buffed from x1.5 to x1.6

Oni Shotgun Max Damage Range increased by 10%

Twinfire Shotgun reload time buffed by 8%

While the Void Oni Mask nerf may prove divisive amongst Fortnite players, the Oni Shotgun tweaks should delight those who previously called for Epic Games to buff its headshot multiplier and base damage output.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 6, read up on the Season 1 Battle Pass and all unvaulted weapons.