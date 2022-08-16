Fortnite Versus Battles: How to join & all Versus Board locations

Fortnite’s Dragon Ball collaboration has begun and a brand new Versus Boards mechanic has been introduced to the battle royale mode. Here’s everything you need to know about this new feature.

Fortnite update 21.40 is now live on the servers and it has introduced a brand new in-game mechanic called Versus Boards. Available across the island at various locations, these boards allow you to engage in direct combat with a random opponent where both your locations are revealed to each other.

Whoever manages to knock down the opponent first will claim victory of the Versus Board and receive a reward for their efforts. While this feature can help you claim some much-required XP, it does come with the risk of revealing your location to an opponent.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Versus Boards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

How to join a Versus Battle in Fortnite

Versus Boards have now replaced Bounty Boards across the island, so the best way to locate a Versus Board is to head over to one of the known locations where you have previously interacted with a board.

Once you have located one of the Versus Boards, all you need to do is interact with it to start the challenge. After activating the Versus Board, you will be presented with a five-minute timer within which you have to hunt down your enemy and defeat them to receive an XP boost.

If you’re struggling to find a Versus Board, we have also attached an image of the Fortnite map featuring all the Versus Board locations across the island below.

Where to find Versus Board locations in Fortnite

Given that Versus Boards are replacing all the Bounty Boards in Fortnite, we have attached a map featuring all the Versus Board locations on the island:

Fortnite.GG / Epic Games All Versus Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Versus Boards. Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

