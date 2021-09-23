Fortnite Venom & Eddie Brock skins leaked and coming soon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only a few weeks away, and now some players have found a new Venom skin in Fortnite’s game files. We’re examining the symbiote in all of its gross-looking glory.

Season 8 of Fortnite arrived with a splash as Epic Games continue their tradition of shaking things up. Whether it’s through allowing fans to vote on changes to the game — or bringing in some pretty gruesome-looking skins to an otherwise cheerful game — things are certainly getting spicy in the beloved Battle Royale.

When a Carnage skin and accessories set arrived in the Season 8 Battle Pass, many fans wondered if another Venom skin may be showing up soon as well. We didn’t have to wait long at all, as we now have a screenshot of the new skin.

Discovered on September 23, this skin shows off both Venom and the human host Eddie Brock — and it’s rumored to come with some unique features.

Venom skin in Fortnite

While there was already a Venom skin in Fortnite, this one opts to put the human side of the character at the forefront.

While it seems that the skin will start out as a healthier-than-usual Eddie Brock, it will come with a built-in emote called ‘Venom Unleashed.’

As you might expect, this emote will see Eddie Brock bond with the alien symbiote and undergo the full transformation into Venom.

This skin pairs perfectly with all of the Carnage cosmetics that arrived in the Season 8 Battle Pass.

These Carnage items and the upgraded Carnage (Maximum) style bring the comic book villain’s style to life in stunning detail.

If you haven’t already unlocked this set, you can check out our guide here where we break down everything you need to know.

The release date for the skin hasn’t been confirmed, but the movie will be out on October 1, so it’s safe to say we won’t be waiting too long for it.

While we should note that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is produced by Sony and not Marvel Studios, in the world of Fornite, this is just another Marvel Comics character succesfully arriving through the Zero Point.