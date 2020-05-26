Fortnite v12.61 leaks tease underwater swimming to finally be added soon

The latest Fortnite update appears to have confirmed that underwater swimming will soon play a large role in the mega-popular battle royale.

As Epic Games prepares Fortnite for its Season 3 update, the final weekly patch has let a few details slip. After leaked posters teased the theme of the upcoming season, it became clear that players were soon going to take a plunge.

While there’s no telling just how the new underwater feature will come into effect - we can only assume that the Doomsday Device plays a role - here’s a rundown of the latest leaks.

Advertisement

As Fortnite’s v12.61 patch was deployed on May 25, prominent dataminers took to unpacking the latest additions. New cosmetics and various Doomsday event teasers were uncovered. So too was the confirmation of underwater swimming.

“We’ll definitely be going underwater,” ‘FNBRHQ’ said alongside a picture of newly leaked categories in the game’s code. “Underwater swimming” is featured as a main category, with ‘NoWeapon’ and ‘DirectionalMovement’ further below.

Advertisement

Underwater swimming was briefly possible throughout the recent Astronomical Travis Scott event. During one of the songs, players were dunked into the ocean as they swam around together.

All-new animations point to the function being much more widespread as the battle royale evolves in Season 3, however.

Read more: Fortnite to screen full Christopher Nolan movie for free

Brand new animations allow players to swim in all directions, rise to the surface, dive deeper, or simply float in place. One feature that appears to be missing is the ability to shoot while underwater.

Advertisement

Season 3 of Fortnite is expected to kick off on June 4, but the seemingly world-altering Doomsday event will be the point of focus before then. A brand new Doomsday Clock is set to run out at 20:05 CEST on May 30.

There’s no telling just how the map will change in Season 3. Though it's safe to assume underwater Points of Interest will be sticking around for the long run.