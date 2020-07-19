Fortnite update v13.30: Epic reveals fixes in next patch

Epic Games have revealed a full list of bug fixes that are coming in the V13.30 patch with a few annoying issues finally becoming things of the past.

When Fortnite burst onto the battle royale market, Epic were continually praised for their constant updates that gave the game a fresh coat of pain. These patches regularly introduce new weapons, new map locations, and address any outstanding problems in the way of bugs and exploits.

Though the updates are no longer as regular as they used to be, players are gearing up for the V13.30 patch that should see the introduction of the previously teased cars.

Yet, before we see some new items being released, Epic have confirmed a list of bug fixes that are coming in the next update.

On their public Trello board, the developers have a handful of bugs labeled as ‘fixed in next game update’ meaning that these will be addressed in V13.30.

These include Whirlpools being disabled, gliding not working around The Authority, Floating Rings not appearing for some players, and Supply Drops not opening at The Authority. So, it is a pretty varied list.

On top of those, the black rectangles that some players have seen in the storm will also be a thing of the past while there are also some bug fixes coming for both Save The World and Fortnite mobile.

Of course, these are only the fixes and changes that we know about. As noted, cars should also be introduced with the new update given that leakers have previously revealed that they’d be released around July 21.

There could also be a return for the Heavy Assault Rifle after it was spotted in the trailer for the Black Manta skin. However, that is pretty much a case of wait and see, so we won’t know if it returning until closer to new patch day.