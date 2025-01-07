Fortnite update returns Kinetic Blade after 2 years and more classic weapons

Epic Games has rolled out a hotfix update for Fortnite, and it’s much bigger than expected thanks to some iconic weapons returning to the main Battle Royale and Fortnite OG modes.

Although typically reserved for weekly quest updates and slight loot pool adjustments, this January 7 patch has finally brought back the fan-favorite Kinetic Blade for the first time since it was released two years ago. Meanwhile, Fortnite OG has added the classic Suppressed Submachine Gun.

Article continues after ad

However, this is not all, so here’s everything added as part of the update.

Suppressed Submachine Gun in Fortnite OG

Dexerto / Epic Games The silent SMG finally gets added to Fortnite OG.

The Suppressed Submachine Gun from the first-ever season, has been added to Fortnite OG as part of the loot pool. It is a fast-firing, close-to-medium range weapon with a suppressor for stealth, offering high DPS with 20 damage per shot at Uncommon Rarity, but reduced accuracy during sustained fire.

How to get: You can obtain the Silenced Submachine Gun in Fortnite OG matches from floor loot, by fishing, and inside chests. It is available in five Rarities from Uncommon to Legendary.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kinetic Blade, Lock On Pistol, and Ranger Assault Rifle Mythic in Battle Royale

he Kinetic Blade, Lock On Pistol, and Ranger Assault Rifle have been added to both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, bringing some exciting and nostalgic firepower to the Chapter 6 Season 1 loot pool.

Kinetic Blade

Epic Games The Kinetic Blade’s return to Fortnite has been highly-anticipated for some time.

The Kinetic Blade’s return marks the second blade added to Chapter 6 Season 1 for its Japanese Samurai theme. The sword had long been called for by the Fortnite community since its initial release in Chapter 4 season 2 and this feels the perfect opportunity to shake up the Typhoon Blade meta.

Article continues after ad

The Kinetic Blade is a melee sword with two main attacks: the Knockback Slash, which deals 35 damage and knocks enemies back, and the Dash Attack, charging forward for 60 damage with 3 charges and a 10-second cooldown. Its durability decreases by 5% with each Dash Attack and 1% for each Knockback Slash hit.

How to get: You can obtain the Kinetic Blade in BR matches from floor loot, on Katana Stands, and inside chests. It can only be found in Epic Rarity.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lock On Pistol

Epic Games Using the Lock On Pistol makes aiming and firing a whole lot easier.

The Lock On Pistol, which first appeared in Chapter 4 Season 2, is a fast-firing, semi-automatic Hitscan weapon. It features a unique tracking system activated when aiming down sights, marking targets within 50 meters. It fires up to 4 locked-on bullets, with the 4th always landing as a critical hit, but it cannot be reloaded while aiming.

How to get: You can obtain the Lock On Pistol in BR matches from floor loot, by fishing, and inside chests. It can be found in just the Rare Rarity.

Article continues after ad

Ranger Assault Rifle

Dexerto / Epic Games The Ranger Assault Rifle hasn’t been seen in Fortnite since the start of Chapter 4.

First introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, the Ranger Assault Rifle is a slow-firing, fully automatic weapon known for its precision and steady handling. At Uncommon rarity, it deals a base damage of 31 per shot, offering reliable medium-range firepower with balanced damage output.

How to get: You can obtain the Ranger Assault Rifle in BR matches from floor loot, by fishing, and inside chests. It can be found in six different Rarities: Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ranger Assault Rifle Mythic

There is also a Mythic variant of the Ranger Assault Rifle that you can find across this season’s map thanks to the update. Instead of dealing 31 damage per shot, it deals 39, as well as has an increased reload time and headshot multiplier, making it a powerful weapon choice to get your hands on.

How to get: You can obtain the Ranger Assault Rifle Mythic in BR matches from defeating the Shogun X NPC Boss on the map.

Article continues after ad

Winterfest 2024 has ended

Dexerto Winterfest 2024 presents can no longer be opened to claim free rewards.

Fortnite’s annual Christmas event has officially come to an end with the patch update. Players can no longer complete Winterfest quests or visit the Winterfest Cabin, meaning the opportunity to unwrap free present rewards has closed for this year.

The next update coming to Fortnite is an even bigger one, which is set to mark the arrival of Godzilla and potentially King Kong, as well as the virtual Japanese pop sensation Hatsune Miku.

Article continues after ad

For more on what had been introduced with the January 7 hotfix update, check out the complete weapons and item list, how to get every Mythic weapon in Chapter 6 Season 1, and where to find all the NPC characters across the map.