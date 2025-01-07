Fortnite Godzilla vs Kong 33.20 update: Leaks & everything we know

Fortnite’s annual Winterfest event wraps up on January 7 after a month of festivities, paving the way for the highly anticipated next major update in Chapter 6 Season 1: version 33.20.

Epic’s update is set to deliver the season’s biggest collaboration yet, originally teased in the Hunters season trailer, Godzilla and King Kong are set to have an epic in-game showdown. But that’s not all—plenty more content additions, including a virtual anime pop star, are in store.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything expected to be included in the patch notes as part of Fortnite’s 33.20 update.

Fortnite’s 33.20 update is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2024. Epic has not yet confirmed the start time, but the downtime is expected to begin at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET / 12 PM GMT.

As with previous updates, Epic Games will announce the downtime schedule in advance via their official Fortnite Status account on Twitter/X.

Matchmaking will typically be disabled shortly before the maintenance period begins, but players will still be able to download the update as they wait for the servers to come back online. While the exact length of downtime remains uncertain, it’s expected to last a few hours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Godzilla vs Kong

Dexerto / Epic Games Godzilla walking through the Chapter 6 Season 1 map in the season’s launch trailer.

The 33.20 content update will allegedly revolve around a Monsterverse collaboration. The details have been kept under wraps by Epic, with the only official insights being Godzilla featuring in this season’s trailer, Kong mentioned in the copyright information for the trailer, and the Godzilla Evolved skin shown as a locked Battle Pass reward.

However, the general consensus is that the update will involve an in-game live event expected to be an NPC boss battle between Godzilla and King Kong to mimic the Godzilla vs Kong movie released in 2021. Following the event, both iconic titans are anticipated to appear as NPC bosses on the Chapter 6 Season 1 island to be hunted down and eliminated to earn exclusive loot rewards.

Article continues after ad

Trusted Fortnite leaker Loolo_WRLD also found a file codenamed “banana” that includes the names “Growl, Roar (long/short), Step, and Thump” believed to be the moves for a King Kong NPC boss.

Article continues after ad

Godzilla Evolved and Mecha Godzilla skins





Despite much of the content in the update being added to Fortnite on January 14, two Godzilla skins will be unlocked for Battle Pass owners on January 17 with two pages of cosmetic rewards.

These include the Godzilla Evolved skin, and an expected Mecha Godzilla skin style, which are further backed by the Mech Godzilla Back Bling shown below, as revealed by trusted leaker Blortzen.

Article continues after ad

Hatsune Miku

SEGA, Crypton Future Media Hatsune Miku is the world’s most popular Vocaloid.

According to numerous leaks, Japanese virtual pop sensation Hatsune Miku is poised to take the spotlight as the headliner for Festival Season 7, replacing Snoop Dogg.

Starting January 14, the Music Pass will revolve around Miku, offering players an exclusive skin and cosmetics as part of the Premium Pass for the music mode. It is unknown yet whether she will receive any form of item or weapon in the Battle Royale loot pool or whether it is just purely a cosmetics collab.

Article continues after ad

Fans may have already noticed subtle Easter eggs hinting at her arrival scattered across the Chapter 6 Season 1 map. These include an inflatable shark dog and a leek hidden around the Seaport City POI that can all be found in our guide.

Article continues after ad

Map changes

With Godzilla expected to roam around the Battle Royale island as an NPC boss, certain parts of the map will likely change just like previously when NPC bosses and in-game events happen. The snow that started to melt as part of the last weekly update on January 7, should also be fully melted.

Article continues after ad

Story Quests

The Splinters of Possibility quests are set to launch on January 14 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT / 2 PM GMT, as indicated in the Fortnite Quests tab within the in-game menu. These mark part 3 of this season’s Story Quests and according to Loolo_WRLD will involve forging a blade and helping Night Rose at the end.

For more Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 content, check out how to get every free skin, the leaked upcoming Demon Slayer crossover, and how to play Squid Game in Fortnite.