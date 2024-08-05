Fortnite update 30.40 early patch notes: LEGO Fortnite fast travel, Fall Guys BR event & weapon unvaults

Fortnite update 30.40 early patch notes: LEGO Fortnite fast travel, Fall Guys BR event & weapon unvaultsEpic Games/Dexerto
The upcoming Fortnite update v30.40 is set to bring new LEGO Fortnite features, Fall Guys BR event, and more to the current season.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has entered its final week, and the season’s final update, v30.40, is expected to add fresh content to the game before a new, speculated Marvel-themed season arrives.
Along with that, the new LEGO Fortnite patch will be released, which will remove all Star Wars content while adding new items and features to the game.
While there is still a lot to learn about the impending update and how the Fall Guys collaboration in Battle Royale will play out, we have the early patch notes right here.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update 30.40 downtime details
The downtime for Fortnite update v30.40 will begin on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 8 AM BST.
We’ll keep you updated right here once the servers are back online and you’re able to jump back in the game.
Fortnite August 6 update v30.40 early patch notes
Fall Guys Battle Royale event
The official Fortnite X account posted a short video teaser of players running around in the Battle Royale island as they halt in front of a gold Fall Guys bean holding a Victory Crown.
In the previous 30.30 update Epic released the Fall Guys assets in UEFN where creators could make their own Fall Guys maps and release after August 6th.
Turns out, a Battle Royale event also may arrive in the game with players completing certain quests and challenges in the BR map in exchange for free rewards.
LEGO Fortnite Fast Travel update and new content
A new LEGO Fortnite update is set to arrive with v30.40 where a new Fast Travel system will be added to the game. Players will also get new toys and two new vehicles that they can build and drive around.
You can check out the full patch notes for LEGO Fortnite 30.40 right here.
Five Nights at Freddy’s collab
For several months, one of the most reported and discussed collaborations in Fortnite was with the Five Nights at Freddy’s series. Several leakers and data miners predicted the collaboration to occur at the start of the current season.
However, the collaboration is now believed to drop with the 30.40 update, as the tenth anniversary of the original FNAF game is this week. In addition, the game’s creator stated on a podcast that they are expanding into collaborations to preserve the brand, which leakers anticipate will happen with Fortnite.
Rubius Icon Series skin
Top Spanish YouTuber Rubius dropped a teaser on his social media accounts, hinting towards a possible collaboration with Fortnite as an Icon Series skin.
However, no such leaks have been found yet in the files, still, fans are hopeful to get a glimpse at his skin once the update is dropped.
Minigun Return & more unvaults
For several weeks, it has been speculated that Minigun will be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. When the official season gameplay trailer was released, players saw the minigun, but it was not yet available in the game.
With the next 30.40 update, the minigun may finally appear, providing players with another weapon to combat the island’s OP Nitro cars.
Chapter 5 Season 4 Marvel leaks
According to the leaked roadmap, users believe the forthcoming Fortnite season will be Marvel-themed, and other leaks support this theory. With the revelation of RDJ’s return to Marvel as Dr. Doom, the big bad evil himself might play an important part in the upcoming Fortnite season.
With the Stark Beacons also surfacing on the Chapter 5 Season 3 island, players are hopeful that their favorite heroes will return after four years and that they will finally be able to enjoy some Marvel-themed action again.
We'll keep this article updated as the official patch notes are released until then take a look at our best weapons tier list, all weekly challenges, and how to get the Jack's Ship glider.