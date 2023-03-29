Fortnite update 24.10 patch notes: Easter event, unvaulted weapons & more Augments

Fortnite update 24.10 has arrived, bringing with it a Spring Breakout event, several new Augments, and some exciting returning weapons. Here are the patch notes.

It’s been a few weeks since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 launched, and now the first proper update has arrived. The big addition is the Spring Breakout event which celebrates Easter with all things egg-related.

As well as the Egg Launcher returning, there are new chickens to discover, quests to complete, and free rewards to unlock. You can find the Fortnite update 24.10 patch notes below.

Fortnite update 24.10 patch notes

Spring Breakout event

This year’s Easter event is called Spring Breakout and it runs until April 11, 2023.

It features the return of egg-themed weapons and items, as well as new ‘Spring Chickens’ and cherry blossoms appearing across the map to brighten things up.

There will also be Easter-themed cosmetics in the Item Shop including a brand-new Penny skin, as well as free cosmetics that can be unlocked by completing Spring Breakout Quests.

Spring Breakout Quests

A new Spring Breakout Quest will be released every day at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST. Some of these will give you XP while others will reward you with cosmetics like the Bloomback Sack Back Bling or Shell Smash Spray.

Additionally, if you complete 12 Spring Breakout Quests in total, you’ll receive the Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe, and if you manage to complete 22 in total, you’ll unlock the Fresh Flyer Glider. You can see those cosmetics below.

New chickens and eggs

Green and purple chickens have started to appear around the Island, leaving special Eggs behind them. If you interact with these Eggs, you’ll get some unique effects for a short period of time.

Heal Eggs (Green): Restores your Health and Shield over time.

Hop Eggs (Blue): Gives you a low gravity effect and some Health.

Golden Eggs (Gold): Grants you Bars.

Unvaulted weapons

Three popular weapons are set to be unvaulted in Fortnite following the 24.10 update: The Egg Launcher, the Charge Shotgun, and the Flintknock Pistol.

More Reality Augments

There are five new Reality Augments being added to Fortnite with this update. Finding these will give you perks like instant weapons and swim speed boosts.

Here are the new Augments you can now find in Fortnite:

Aquatic Warrior – You move faster while swimming and regenerate health and partial shields.

Go For Broke – Grants a Charge Shotgun and a Flintknock Pistol.

Rail Warrior – You regenerate health and partial shields while on Grind Rails or Ziplines.

Springtime Blowout – Grants an Egg Launcher.

Game Time – Grants a Pizza Party and some Chug Splash.

You can see more information about how these perks work in our Reality Augments guide.

Super Level Styles

Every season of Fortnite has a set of rare Super Level Styles available to unlock for the current Battle Pass skins, and this season’s styles have now arrived: Kinetic Rush, Neon Citrus, and Mega Wave.

These alternate styles are available for Imani, Renzo the Destroyer, Thunder, Mizuki, and Highwire. You’ll need to surpass Level 100 before you can start unlocking them, so good luck getting them all!

Fortnite update 24.10 bug fixes

The following issues should be fixed when the 24.10 update arrives:

Fixed the issue involving players being asked to install Save the World even if they already had it installed.

Fixed the issue with the Kinetic Blade’s Knockback Slash that prevented the owner from taking fall damage. (Note: The Dash Attack will still prevent fall damage.)

Fixed an issue that was capping some mobile devices to 60 FPS despite 90 FPS being available.

The grind rail interaction button no longer has a delay on mobile devices.

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable ziplines in Party Royale. Ziplines have been re-enabled in Party Royale.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 24.10! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.