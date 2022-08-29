Fortnite update 21.50 early patch notes: Late Game Arena, Pump Shotgun, downtime details

Fortnite update 21.50 is almost here, and there are loads of features to look forward to including the return of the Late Game Arena in Competitive and the unvaulting of the Pump Shotgun.

With just a few weeks left until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games is preparing the game’s final content updates to keep players busy until a brand new season arrives.

Below, you’ll find the early patch notes for Fortnite update 21.50 as well as details on how long downtime is expected to last.

Epic Games

Fortnite update 21.50 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update v21.50 is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM BST. As always, matchmaking will most likely be disabled 30 minutes prior to this.

We can’t say for sure how long downtime will last, but it’s usually between one hour and two hours depending on how much content is being added and whether there are any last-minute bugs to fix.

Late Game Arena returns

Competitive Fortnite players have been calling for Late Game Arena to return for ages now. Fortunately, Epic Games has finally responded by confirming it will appear right after update v21.50 drops.

For those who haven’t played this popular mode before, Late Game Arena is essentially an endgame simulator that features a much smaller playing field for some fast-paced and chaotic action.

The Pump Shotgun gets unvaulted

When Epic Games revealed that Late Game Arena would be returning, they also teased the return of the Pump Shotgun with the caption: “What a Legendary reaction! We’re so Pumped to see you drop in.”

The capital letter at the start of ‘Pumped’ seems like a pretty clear hint that the iconic Pump Shotgun will be returning. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’s only in Late Game Arena or if it will be in all modes.

Loveless arrives in the September Crew Pack

Coinciding nicely with the v21.50 update, active Fortnite Crew members will receive September’s Loveless skin and matching cosmetics on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 8PM ET.

The Loveless skin has four different masks for each card suit, as well as a back bling that spins when opening chests and a weapon wrap that reacts when you get eliminations.

Epic Games

Fortnite update 21.50 bug fixes

These are the bug fixes that Epic Games are expected to ship with the 21.50 update:

Health & shield bar doesn’t show correct values.

The Prop Manipulator may stop functioning after Round 1 or in between rounds.

Player running animations appear as gliding and rotating when running.

The fire button for Kamehameha is disabled on mobile devices while riding on the Nimbus.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 21.50! We’ll keep this page updated as more features are confirmed, so check back soon.