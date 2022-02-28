Fortnite update 19.40 early patch notes: Server downtime, Spider-Man skin & bug fixes

Fortnite update 19.40 is upon us, promising another huge addition of content, skins, and challenges to complete – here are the early patch notes.

With just three weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 comes to an end and Season 2 begins, hype is building and players are running out of things to do (and ways to earn XP) in the current season.

Fortunately, there’s another update on the way to keep everyone entertained with new content. This one doesn’t look as big as previous updates, but Spider-Man fans are in for a treat with a new skin on the way.

Below you’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 19.40 so far.

Fortnite update 19.40 server downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update 19.40 is expected to begin at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT on Tuesday, March 1, with matchmaking usually disabled 30 minutes beforehand.

Based on previous updates, downtime could last anywhere between one hour and two hours, depending on the amount of content that gets added.

Fortnite update 19.40 patch notes

A new Spider-Man skin will be released

According to Epic Games, there’s at least one more Spider-Man skin that’s yet to be released before the end of Chapter 3: Season 1, meaning it will likely arrive in the two weeks following this update.

We don’t know what form of Spider-Man this could be yet. Could it be that rumored Tobey Maguire skin? Or maybe it’s Miles Morales? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Another themed Wild Week begins

Following on from Bownanza Week, where all of the bows from Chapter 2: Season 6 returned, a second themed Wild Week will be arriving in Fortnite as soon as update 19.40 goes live.

We don’t know what the theme will be yet, but Epic have promised that there will be a “new batch of special quests” to complete for more XP-earning opportunities.

More weekly challenges released

There will be another two weeks of challenges added to the files with the 19.40 update, the first set of which will go live on Thursday. You can find the full list of weekly quests right here.

It’s likely there will be loads more content revealed when the update finally drops, including plenty of skins and cosmetics – you can keep up to date with the latest ones here.

Fortnite update 19.40 bug fixes

As always, Epic will include a number of bug fixes with the 19.40 update. You won’t always notice these, but they’re important to keep the game running smoothly.

Here are all of the bug fixes to expect in the next update:

Outfits Sometimes Glow with Blue FX in the Lobby

Fire effects are displayed as yellow rectangles in certain areas on Xbox Series X|S

STW default Lobby Track is not playing anymore (Save The World)

That’s everything we know about Fortnite 19.40 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when more information is announced, so check back soon.