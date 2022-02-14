Fortnite update 19.30 is almost here, and we’ve got the early patch notes including the arrival of the long-awaited Uncharted crossover, plenty of bug fixes, and more.

It’s hard to believe that Fortnite Chapter 3 has been around for over two months now – and even harder to believe that we’ve only had two big updates in that time. Fortunately, a third major update is on its way.

We don’t actually know too much about this update yet – which is unusual, considering there are usually loads of leaks by now – but we do have some details of what you can expect when it lands in your consoles.

Below you’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 19.30 so far.

Fortnite update 19.30 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update 19.30 is expected to begin at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT on Tuesday, February 15, with matchmaking usually disabled 30 minutes beforehand.

Based on previous updates, downtime could last anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours, depending on the amount of content that gets added.

Fortnite update 19.30 patch notes

Uncharted crossover skins arrive

Epic Games recently began teasing two major crossover skins by sending clues to creators. Shortly after, leakers unveiled that it was none other than Uncharted stars Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

There will be two styles available for each skin – one based on their video game looks, and the other based on the new live-action movie, where they’re played by Tom Holland and Sophia Ali.

Epic hasn’t confirmed a release date for the Uncharted skins yet, but they will definitely be released during this update’s lifespan (which is typically two weeks).

The ‘Buried Treasure’ Map is back

A previously vaulted Fortnite item known, the Buried Treasure Map, is making a comeback as part of the Uncharted collaboration – which makes sense given the treasure hunting themes of the movie.

Players will be able to use the Buried Treasure Map to find guaranteed Legendary weapons and items. They’ll be guided by a light in the sky and a red line that will take them straight to the goal.

Fortnite update 19.30 bug fixes

As always, Epic will be shipping a number of bug fixes with the 19.30 update. You won’t always notice these, but they’re important to keep the game running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all of the bug fixes to expect in the next update:

Tents only have Two Slots for some players

‘Get eliminations with an Assault Rifle’ is marked as complete but stays in the quest log

Spider-Man’s Web Shooters drop with full uses from eliminated players.

Players not gaining access to Expeditions despite meeting the criteria (Save The World)

Double tapping a Build Piece icon is not working as intended on Mobile

The sliding/crouch button does not appear while gliding on Mobile

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite 19.30 update so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new details are announced, so check back soon.