Fortnite update 19.20 patch notes: The Foundation, new Covert Canyon POI, more

Fortnite’s 19.20 update is just hours as the second Chapter 3 Season 1 content drop is set to bring The Foundation skin, a new Covert Canyon POI, and plenty more. Here’s an early rundown of the latest patch notes.

Just two weeks removed from Fortnite’s previous update and the 19.20 patch is now locked in. As you would expect, tons of new gameplay tweaks, map changes, and fresh cosmetics are all set to shake up the popular battle royale.

After months of teasers and in-game battles, The Foundation will finally be a playable skin. Meanwhile, at least one new POI could change the flow of the Chapter 3 map entirely.

Before dropping into the new update as it goes live, brush up with an early look at everything in the Fortnite 19.20 patch.

Fortnite update 19.20 downtime

No different from usual, Fortnite’s 19.20 update goes live after a short period of downtime. During this stretch, matchmaking is briefly disabled as changes are implemented behind the scenes.

v19.20 is covertly coming up (until we just announced it). The update is scheduled for release on February 1st. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/SqwevwucBx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2022

Downtime for this patch is set to begin at 1AM PT | 4AM ET | 9AM GMT on Tuesday, February 1.

No exact duration has been outlined, though servers are expected to come back online an hour after downtime begins.

The Foundation finally drops into Fortnite

It’s been months in the making but Fortnite fans will finally be able to play as The Foundation – aka Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – after Fortnite’s 19.20 update.

The Foundation Battle Pass challenges have been counting down to this patch, meaning they’ll finally unlock after downtime ends. After players complete each task, The Foundation skin will be unlocked.

Haven Masks Challenges & Rewards

Alongside The Foundation, another set of cosmetics has been locked behind a timer as well. Haven Masks have been kept under wraps this whole time, but the items are finally set to unlock with the 19.20 patch.

There’s no telling just yet what the new challenges will involve, nor what the masks even look like. But we’ll be sure to keep you updated here with a full rundown as details emerge.

Covert Canyon POI arrives after delays

A new POI by the name of ‘Covert Cavern’ appeared in the game’s files weeks ago. Originally, this location was supposed to be added in the last update, according to various leaks.

First look at the leaked “Covert Cavern” POI Location on the map which will see the IO take over the inside of the Pinnacle Peak mountain! This POI was meant to be added in #Fortnite v19.10 but has been delayed, likely until next update!

(Original map image from @FNBRUnreleased) pic.twitter.com/GtJAVdZ15g — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 20, 2022

A few weeks later and now, it’s finally expected to take over the Pinnacle Peak mountain POI.

This site will serve as a new base of operations for The IO over the coming months.

Fortnite update 19.20 patch notes

While we don’t have full patch notes just yet, we do have an early glimpse at every bug fix on the way. Here’s every issue being resolved, based on the official Fortnite Trello board.

Battle Royale fixes

• Games and points not counting towards tournament score

• Spiderman’s Web Shooters drop with full uses from eliminated players.

• When navigating to the Compete Tab, the cursor automatically takes you to the far right of all the tournaments.

Creative fixes

• Players respawning in the Creative Hub during games

• Charge Shotgun doesn’t save in Item Spawner

Save the World fixes

• Husks can damage objectives through player built structures in Deliver the Bomb

• Toggle Harvester Tool button not working on consoles

• Players not gaining access to Expeditions despite meeting the criteria to get them

Switch and Mobile fixes

• The Storm is not as dense and is more transparent on Nintendo Switch