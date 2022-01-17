Fortnite update 19.10 patch notes: Downtime details, Tilted Towers & new dinosaur

Fortnite update 19.10 is upon us, marking the first big update of Chapter 3: Season 1. We’ve got the early patch notes you need, including the highly-anticipated return of Tilted Towers!

It’s been well over a month since Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 began with a bang, and while the Winterfest event has kept everyone busy, we’ve not had a single proper update since then (we’re not counting the hotfixes, of course).

Fortunately, update 19.10 is on its way, and it looks like there’s going to be a lot of fresh content to enjoy including the return of a much-loved classic POI and the potential for a new dinosaur to make its debut on the Island.

Below you’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 19.10 so far.

When does Fortnite 19.10 downtime begin?

Downtime for the Fortnite 19.10 update should begin at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT on Tuesday, January 18, with matchmaking usually disabled around 30 minutes beforehand.

Based on previous updates, downtime could last anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours, depending on the amount of content that gets added – and we are expecting it to be a big one.

Fortnite update 19.10 patch notes

Tilted Towers returns!

Fortnite players have been eagerly awaiting the return of Tilted Towers, the fan-favorite POI from Chapter 1, since it reappeared at the center of the Island covered with snow and ice at the beginning of Chapter 3.

With the snow now melting across the map, it looks like Tilted Towers will officially return with the 19.10 update! It’s even been hinted at by Fortnite’s Twitter account, which tweeted: “One more sleep.”

One more sleep 🏙️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2022

A new wild dinosaur appears

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a mysterious (and very large) dinosaur appear in promotional images for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, and it looks like they might be unleashed on the Island with the 19.10 update.

One of the leaked Seasonal Quests coming this week states that it must be completed ‘while standing within 10 meters of a [Butter Cake]’ – which leakers have indicated is a codename for the new dinosaur!

More Spider-Man skins?

Epic Games have teased that more Spider-Man cosmetics will be arriving as Forntite Chapter 3: Season 1 progresses, with rumors pointing towards a Green Goblin skin and maybe another Spider-Man style.

“Look out for new Spideys (plus a few friends and foes) dropping into the Item Shop throughout the Season,” wrote Epic. Fingers crossed we get some villains in this update!

Fortnite update 19.10 bug fixes

As always, Epic Games will ship a number of bug fixes with the 19.10 update. While you might not notice these changes, they’re essential to keeping the game running smoothly.

Here are all of the bugs expected to be fixed with the 19.10 update:

DLSS for DirectX11 is temporarily disabled.

Weekly Challenge: Collect Telescope Parts Issue.

“Network Connection Lost” error when trying to join a match as a spectator.

Some Outfits experience a dip in framerate and bright light when equipping Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters.

Progress for some cosmetic challenge bundles is not visible.

Healing while in a tent is disabled.

Daily Quests don’t appear if another mode was last played.

Crash Pads do not visually look correct (Creative Mode).

Vacuum Tube Bow is not causing chain lighting effect. (Save The World Mode).

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s 19.10 update! We’ll keep this page updated as more information gets revealed, so check back soon.