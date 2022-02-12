Fortnite leaks reveal Uncharted crossover bundle: release date, skins, more

New Fortnite leaks have revealed an upcoming Uncharted crossover, coinciding with the launch of the movie adaptation of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed adventure series, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Here’s everything we know, including details on the skins, release date, cost and more.

Ambitious pop-culture crossovers have become part of Fortnite’s formula in recent years, with real-life stars like the Rock, Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars making their way into Epic Games’ building battle royale.

It probably won’t come as a surprise to many, then, that a crossover with the acclaimed Uncharted gaming franchise in in the works, set to coincide with the movie adaptation of Naughty Dog’s creation.

Advertisement

The movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, dropped in February 2022 and a Fortnite crossover seems hot on its heels. Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite x Uncharted crossover.

FORTNITE X UNCHARTED TRAILER pic.twitter.com/ewRrsgIKKK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 12, 2022

Fortnite x Uncharted Crossover: Skins & Content

Leakers have confirmed that skins for multiple characters will be coming to Fortnite, including Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake. There will be 2 styles of Nathan Drake skin and 3 styles of Chloe Frazer, who is played by Sophia Taylor Ali in the movie.

It looks like skins will focus on the in-game models from Naughty Dog’s video games, as well as the film adaptation, essentially allowing players to rock whichever they prefer.

Advertisement

Alongside the skins, reputable leaker Hypex stated there would also be a Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, Sully’s “New” Seaplane Glider and an updated Journal Emote: “Lemme just jot this down…”.

Fortnite x Uncharted Crossover Release Date

While the details are not cemented, mainly because they have not yet been confirmed by Epic, leaks have indicated the crossover will officially drop in-game on Thursday, February 17. This is subject to change as delays in the development process could still occur.

We can also expect the price of the skins to track with pretty much all of the others released by Epic, so there should be no surprises for seasoned players. These are yet to be confirmed, though.

Advertisement

This article will be updated nearer the time, when details are certain and Epic have broken their silence. Players can certainly get excited though.