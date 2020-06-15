Fortnite The Device event ends Chapter 2 Season 2 – highlights & recap

After days of anticipation, ‘The Device’ event has finally happened in Fortnite, wrapping up Chapter 2 Season 2, and it also gave the Storm a massive facelift.

As with every in-game Fortnite event, the community was buzzing with excitement in the days running up to the big reveal of what exactly the mysterious Device would actually do to the map.

With all of the leaks, speculation, and rumors flying around way before Epic Games even released the first official teasers, the playerbase was more than hyped for what the developers had in store for them on June 15.

It all finally went down on June 15, at 11 AM PST, and at roughly 10 minutes, it was one of the longest, non-musical in-game events in Fortnite yet.

Full footage of the event can be found below, courtesy of Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK.

As past links and Sypher's thumbnail hinted at, Fortnite's map did indeed flood. After a few minutes of Midas' device apparently fighting back the storm with massive laser beams, a huge tidal wave surrounded the map instead, taking its place. As Matthew McConaughey said in Interstellar: 'Those aren't mountains, those are waves."

Players can still enter the tsunami, but the change does basically get rid of storm fights since you can only swim around and take damage now. There were also fish, sharks, and even a giant kraken spotted swimming around in the water, but how they'll interact with players (if they even do) remains to be seen.

But a new type of storm was only part of the event. At various points throughout, players experienced visions that kind of broke the game's fourth wall with Jonsey and a mysterious, Matrix-like office space.

Fans were transported to an all-white office area several times during the event after a brief whiteout. We were able to walk around the closed office, and at first, it sounded like Henchman were walking around and talking outside.

As the visions continued, we could make out what the characters outside of the office were saying and in the final one, Jonsey himself came into the office after apparently calling the shots for the event, and asked if we could "actually hear him."

With Chapter 2, Season 3 officially underway, players just logging in will find the map a little wetter than the last time they played. We're still left with one big question after The Device event though: is Fortnite just one big simulation? Maybe Season 3 will give us some answers, eventually at least.