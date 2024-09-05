Fortnite teases Nascar collab ahead of FNCS Global Championship

The Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship begins the first weekend of September, and Epic Games has already indicated a Nascar collaboration is coming soon.

Held in Fort Worth, Texas on September 7-8, the FNCS Global Championship is an in-person tournament with a $200,000 prize for the winning team and a prize pool total of $2 million.

While most players have been swept up by the latest Chapter 5 Season 4 31.10 update, fans of Fortnite’s competitive side may be interested to know about an upcoming collab with one of the world’s most iconic auto racing organizations.

Fortnite’s X account shared a post getting the audience hyped for the upcoming tournament, which also mentioned that Nascar was “ready to bring the energy” to it. This makes it sound like we’ll get more information during the tournament.

A trusted Fortnite leaker presented more information in a quoted reply that revealed some important details about this long-awaited crossover.

According to the LinkedIn page of a Nascar employee, the company has plans to bring elements of the iconic brand into Fortnite through “new licensed Vehicles and new Rocket Racing Tracks.”

That will likely mean new car skins for Rocket Racing, as well as Nascar cosmetics that you can use in the Battle Royale mode.

The leaked image provided also made it seem like Rocket League, also owned by Epic Games, will receive a similar Nascar collab.

This wouldn’t be the only time Fortnite has worked with companies to bring familiar cars to the Battle Royale mode. The Tesla Cybertruck arrived in the game just a few months ago.

Players who love both franchises were ecstatic to hear about this news. In reply to another post talking about the Nascar crossover, someone said “that’s a crazy collab.”

Another commenter shared how hyped they were for this by simply telling Epic to “take my money.”