Fortnite teases crossovers for PewDiePie, Lady Dimitrescu, Naruto & more - Dexerto

Fortnite is no stranger to in-game collaborations, as the game has been at the forefront of partnerships. Now, a new survey sent out to players appears to allude to more exclusive skins coming to the game.

Fortnite has undoubtedly been one of the greatest games of this generation, and a large part of this is due to the collaborations they have pulled off in-game. Releasing limited-time events, or simply skins in the item shop, has been Epic Games bread and butter within Fortnite.

From time to time Epic will tease a new partnership coming to the game, as we witnessed this during the Marvel collaboration as a part of Chapter 2 Season 4. Now, they are teasing even more potential collaborations with a new survey sent out to players. Here’s all we know!

New survey teases multiple partnerships

Epic has been rolling out a new survey to players to gauge their interest in possible skins and partnerships that they could possibly bring to the game. This has occurred in the past, such as in January 2021

Now, HYPEX has noted they sent out a lengthy survey trying to see what skins players could potentially be interested in. This time around it seems there are countless amount of options for players to pick and choose from, as it has everything from Family Guy to 2Pac.

Some of the options that are within the survey include:

Lady Dimitrescu Resident Evil

Family Guy

Samus

Naruto

WandaVision

Rick & Morty

Invincible

Luigi

CJ GTA

Lil Uzi Vert

Lady Gaga

21 Savage

South Park

PewDiePie

2Pac

Whether or not any of these skins actually make it into game is still unknown. But, there has been an ample amount of discussion about the direction Epic is going to take with Season 7’s battle pass.

This was one of the more noteworthy points during the Epic Games versus Apple trial back during the beginning of May 2021, as multiple skins were planned but never released during 2020. These included a collaboration with LeBron James and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but we do not know if these ideas have been permanently scrapped or are coming soon.

The list has a bit of everything, and it will be interesting to see the direction Epic takes with the feedback they receive from these surveys. For now, we are going to have to wait and see if any of these pan out to become a reality sometime soon!