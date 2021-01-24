Fortnite tease exclusive new Drift Crew skin with Fox Clan hints

The official Fortnite Twitter account started the hype train for the game’s next Fortnite Crew release by changing their avatar and issuing cryptic tweets about ‘Fox Clan,’ and fans are already speculating on when the next big surprise might arrive.

Fortnite has a long history of using in-game and social media teasers to hype up the BR’s future content. Whether teasing some new skins or a complete rework of the game’s universe, Epic Games is no stranger when it comes to feeding players a slow drip of hints to build up the hype.

With Chapter 2 Season 5 well underway, players have already been treated to special events like Terminator and Predator crossovers. However, Season 5 doesn’t end until March 15 and players are already looking for clues on what the season’s next content drop might include.

On January 24, Fortnite’s official Twitter account changed its avatar and tweeted out two mysterious hints linked to the game’s next big reveal. The community quickly flooded Twitter to discuss what these new teasers might mean for the February Fortnite Crew release.

The first tweet referenced establishing a connection and beginning a scan, which didn’t give fans much to go off of. However, the second part had some important implications, and included a reference to one of the games most iconic characters: Drift.

“Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?” the last sentence read. Drift was originally introduced in Fortnite’s first Season 5, and was loved by players for his unique kitsune appearance and skins (kitsune means fox in Japanese, and these creatures often appear in Japanese folklore).

///////Establishing Connection —-Beginning Scan—- Possible match found///// Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

The second tweet issued a cryptic warning: “I know you don’t know who I am, but the Fox Clan is in trouble. We need you.” Fox Clan is something completely new to Fortnite, but it appeared to tie in with Drift’s previous in-game aesthetic and the account’s updated avatar.

Fortnite data miner HYPEX also believed the teasers are related to Drift. The leaker shared an image of an unreleased Drift skin – which appeared to be a female version of the previously-male character – and confirmed the skin will be included in the February edition of the Fortnite Crew subscription.

I know you don’t know who I am, but the Fox Clan is in trouble. We need you. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2021

Fortnite Crew – Epic’s monthly subscription model – nets players each new battle pass and 1,000 V-bucks every season, along with Crew Packs that include an exclusive outfit and matching accessory. HYPEX confirmed that the teased Drift skin will be tied to an upcoming Crew Pack.

So far, Epic Games has not revealed any additional clues other than the two mysterious tweets. While new information will continue to be discovered by HYPEX and other data miners, no additional clues have been posted at the time of writing.

Here's the teaser of the upcoming "Drift" crew skin (on the left) pic.twitter.com/zsbJaJV51f — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 24, 2021

Fortnite fans will need to wait for confirmation on exactly what Epic has planned for the February Crew Pack. We will make sure to keep you updated as any new information is revealed at Fortnite Intel on Twitter.