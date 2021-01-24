Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite tease exclusive new Drift Crew skin with Fox Clan hints

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:18

by Julian Young
Fortnite Drift Loading Screen With Logo
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

The official Fortnite Twitter account started the hype train for the game’s next Fortnite Crew release by changing their avatar and issuing cryptic tweets about ‘Fox Clan,’ and fans are already speculating on when the next big surprise might arrive.

Fortnite has a long history of using in-game and social media teasers to hype up the BR’s future content. Whether teasing some new skins or a complete rework of the game’s universe, Epic Games is no stranger when it comes to feeding players a slow drip of hints to build up the hype.

With Chapter 2 Season 5 well underway, players have already been treated to special events like Terminator and Predator crossovers. However, Season 5 doesn’t end until March 15 and players are already looking for clues on what the season’s next content drop might include.

On January 24, Fortnite’s official Twitter account changed its avatar and tweeted out two mysterious hints linked to the game’s next big reveal. The community quickly flooded Twitter to discuss what these new teasers might mean for the February Fortnite Crew release.

Fortnite Drift Crew Pack Skin HYPEX Leak
Epic Games
Fortnite data miner HYPEX revealed the game’s new teasers are related to an upcoming Fortnite Crew skin for Drift.

The first tweet referenced establishing a connection and beginning a scan, which didn’t give fans much to go off of. However, the second part had some important implications, and included a reference to one of the games most iconic characters: Drift.

“Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?” the last sentence read. Drift was originally introduced in Fortnite’s first Season 5, and was loved by players for his unique kitsune appearance and skins (kitsune means fox in Japanese, and these creatures often appear in Japanese folklore).

The second tweet issued a cryptic warning: “I know you don’t know who I am, but the Fox Clan is in trouble. We need you.” Fox Clan is something completely new to Fortnite, but it appeared to tie in with Drift’s previous in-game aesthetic and the account’s updated avatar.

Fortnite data miner HYPEX also believed the teasers are related to Drift. The leaker shared an image of an unreleased Drift skin – which appeared to be a female version of the previously-male character – and confirmed the skin will be included in the February edition of the Fortnite Crew subscription.

Fortnite Crew – Epic’s monthly subscription model – nets players each new battle pass and 1,000 V-bucks every season, along with Crew Packs that include an exclusive outfit and matching accessory. HYPEX confirmed that the teased Drift skin will be tied to an upcoming Crew Pack.

So far, Epic Games has not revealed any additional clues other than the two mysterious tweets. While new information will continue to be discovered by HYPEX and other data miners, no additional clues have been posted at the time of writing.

Fortnite fans will need to wait for confirmation on exactly what Epic has planned for the February Crew Pack. We will make sure to keep you updated as any new information is revealed at Fortnite Intel on Twitter.

Fortnite

Has LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:44 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 20:23

by Connor Bennett
LazarBeam talking to his camera plus a Gladiator skin from Fortnite
YouTube: LazarBeam/Epic Games

Share

Lazarbeam

Fans of YouTube star Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott have been questioning whether or not he’s quit playing Fortnite after not uploading a gameplay video in a good while. 

The original rise of Fortnite saw creators from across the globe explode in popularity regardless of whether they were focused on livestreaming on Twitch or making videos for YouTube.

However, some of the original big names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, among others, have turned away from Fortnite and decided to play games like Valorant and Warzone. 

Plenty of creators still remain, though, they have issues with a lack of updates, and how the competitive scene is being run, to name just a few problems. Now, fans of LazarBeam have been asking if he is following the likes of Ninja and Tfue, and walking away from Fortnite. 

Lazarbeam is one of the most popular Australian creators around.

Did LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Even though his fellow Aussies like Fresh, Lachlan, and LoserFruit have carried on playing Fortnite, LazarBeam hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video about it since mid-December. Though, he has tweeted about it and played the battle royale since.

In that time of not uploading a Fortnite video, he’s made videos on Among Us and Spellbreak, while also uploading his usual meme reactions from TikTok, as well as a more personal video reflecting on how 2020 went for him. 

In a recent stream though, he did say he was quitting the game after uninstalling. “I’ve decided to uninstall Fortnite. I’ve quit the game. I’m quitting it right now,” LazarBeam said. “I’m done forever.” Though, it’s hard to say if he’s being totally serious, given that he is one of YouTube’s funniest creators.

Will LazarBeam return to Fortnite?

It could be the case that he returns to Epic Games’ battle royale soon, perhaps once a new update is released. 

Other content creators have done similar, taking breaks because the devs aren’t rolling out as many regular updates as they used to, and the game feels a bit stale. But, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case for LazarBeam whenever v15.30 launches. 