Fortnite tank locations: Where to find & how to destroy them

Wondering where to find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? Or maybe you want to know how to destroy them? We’ve got all the details you need right here.

The battle between The Seven and The Imagined Order (IO) has erupted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, with red and blue lines separating the island and IO Airships with siege cannons appearing across the sky.

Another new feature that’s been introduced to Fortnite as part of the ongoing war is the tank; this powerful and sturdy vehicle is perfect for slowly traversing the island and dishing out devastating damage to your opponents.

Below, you’ll find out exactly where to find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, as well tips on how to drive them – and how to destroy them.

All tank locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Tanks spawn at most of the major locations that are currently controlled by the Imagined Order, which you can find by looking inside the red lines. Right now, most POIs are inside these IO-controlled areas.

Here are all of the locations where you can find tanks in Fortnite:

Command Cavern (2 tanks)

(2 tanks) The Fortress (1 tank)

(1 tank) Tilted Towers (1 tank)

(1 tank) Coney Crossroads (1 tank)

(1 tank) The Daily Bugle (1 tank)

(1 tank) Rocky Reels (1 tank)

(1 tank) Condo Canyon (1 tank)

The areas controlled by the Imagined Order will change over the course of Chapter 3 Season 2, so the places you can find tanks will change too. As long as you follow the red lines, you’ll know where they are.

You can also see the current tank locations marked on the Fortnite map below:

As you can see, Command Cavern is arguably the best place to get a tank, as two of them spawn there. This is a heavily-guarded location, though, so it’s also one of the most dangerous places to visit.

How to drive tanks in Fortnite

Tanks have four seats, with each one serving a different purpose: There’s the driver’s seat, which allows you to move the tank and shoot explosives; the turret, which can fire fast bullets; and two roof seats that allow you to fire your own weapons.

If you’re in the driver’s seat, you can aim the main explosive gun by using your camera controls. It’s slow and difficult to aim, just like the driving controls, but if you can land a shot you’ll be able to destroy buildings and deal 100 damage to opponents.

There’s a special HUD on the screen when driving a tank. To the right, you’ll see a bar with your fuel and a bar that shows how fast you’re moving. Tanks also have a boost function, but it will take up a lot of fuel, so use it sparingly.

Finally, you can enter thermal targeting vision, which can help you spot any opponents that are hiding or approaching from fat away, as they’ll appear bright white on the screen.

Can you destroy tanks in Fortnite?

If you’re unlucky enough to be on the opposite side of a tank, you’ll probably want to know the quickest way to take the vehicle (or the driver) out. Fortunately, there are a few weak spots to look out for.

The easiest way to take down a tank is to shoot the bronze panel just beneath the turrets on the front side of the vehicle, as this will eventually break away and leave the driver exposed to damage.

Another cheap trick is to get inside the tank with your opponent. By doing this, you’ll protect yourself from damage and frustrate your opponents at the same time – although it only works if there are spaces free.

If you want to actually destroy the tank, though, then the best approach is to use Remote Explosives. These deal huge damage to tanks, especially as they received a buff against vehicles in Chapter 3 Season 2.

