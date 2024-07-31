Fortnite takes shot at Tesla Cybertruck with broken windows cosmetic

Fortnite players are getting a good laugh after Epic Games introduced a broken window cosmetic for the Tesla Cybertruck, a nod to the infamous real-life demo fail.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s debut was memorable for the wrong reasons. During the unveiling, a demo to showcase its durability failed when the “shatterproof” windows broke on stage. The incident quickly became a viral meme, with the internet mocking the vehicle’s unexpected fragility.

So, when Fortnite announced the Cybertruck‘s in-game debut, players naturally wondered if it would also have broken windows and barely work.

The answer is yes, to all of those questions.

Players who have unlocked the Tesla Cybertruck, as part of the Summer Road Trip event, found that it includes a special cosmetic from the Bonus Goals Tesla Series.

The decal, aptly described as “for demo purposes only,” humorously adds a broken window to the vehicle. This is a direct nod to the mishap at the real-life demo.

However, the joke didn’t stop at the cosmetic. Some players reported actual issues with the Cybertruck’s functionality in the game.

One player noted, “It might be just me, but whenever I use the Cybertruck, I can’t use the Nitro Fist after getting out. Is anyone else having this issue?”

The community has embraced the situation with humor. Comments like “Tesla Cybertruck is so broken in real life it’s breaking game mechanics” and “Cybertruck doesn’t even work in Fortnite” have been circulating, along with jokes about the vehicle’s “realistic” portrayal in the game.

Adding to the fun, some players have taken a personal vendetta against the Cybertruck in-game. One player warned, “I’ll definitely go out of my way to take out every Cybertruck I see in the game.”

Epic Games seems to be enjoying this playful approach. Players even believe they let one employee loose with the Fall Guys skins ahead of the release date.