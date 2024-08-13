Fortnite “sweats” told to be quiet next season to stop nerfs ruining everyone’s fun

Since Epic revealed that several new Marvel weapons will be added to Chapter 5 Season 4, various Fortnite fans have urged competitive players not to complain to prevent them from being nerfed.

Fortnite has been building up the hype for the next Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season which finally kicks off on August 16. The community got their first taste of what’s to come with Doctor Doom’s in-game live event and an official trailer revealing tons of Marvel characters and their weapons.

Article continues after ad

However, many excited fans have pleaded to competitive players via social media posts, whether they be pros or just sweats, to not complain about them.

One player posted to the FortniteBR Reddit on August 12, to share their frustrations: “I better not see any nerfs that ruin the fun. They better not listen to the cry babies of comp players and just let this season be fun and chaotic, let comp babies go to rank where it will stay boring.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another viral post with over 35 thousand likes on Twitter/X read: “I don’t wanna hear S**T from the comp players this time around. not a single word. LET US HAVE FUN NEXT SEASON.”

“As much as I really hope for this, their voice is unfortunately louder for Epic to hear,” a player responded, as another added: “We deserve it after last season’s nerfs.”

Others simply asked Epic to “just split the loot pool” to resolve the claimed issue. This has been common in popular FPS titles for years, such as Call of Duty Ranked Play. The devs have certain weapons, items, and even gun attachments restricted for their competitive mode.

Article continues after ad

Another expanded: “Two pools, one for comp and one for pubs. If you wanna sweat your ass off without any fun, off to comp. Wanna have fun, but you may get wrecked by some weird OP s**t, pubs for you!”

Article continues after ad

Instead, some praised the balancing adjustments. “Things can be balanced and fun at the same time. I love fun Marvel mythics too but I don’t want to lose every single game to a cross-map Doom beam because I didn’t land at the right POI at the beginning,” one said.

Article continues after ad

“Y’all are already predicting things to complain about, what’s wrong with this community,” a player hit back. Fortnite has regularly issued weekly hotfixes and larger updates throughout each season to add new content and issue waves of buffs and nerfs. Therefore, these will always be implemented.

We have provided a full list of every new weapon coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, and have a guide on when the Season 4 downtime will begin.