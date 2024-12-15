Fortnite survey reveals remixed Black Knight and other fan-favorite skins

Images from the newest Fortnite survey have circulated online, revealing remixed versions of Black Knight, Mothman, and other fan-favorite skins.

Fortnite players occasionally receive surveys that Epic Games uses to gauge interest in new mechanics, ideas, and character skins. Sometimes, the surveyed items even appear in-game at a later date.

Some fans may recall that an August 2023 survey featured conceptual designs for various Greek mythology characters, including the likes of Aphrodite, Ares, and Medusa. All were later introduced in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Now, yet another survey is making the rounds online, this time offering a glimpse at concepts for brand-new and reworked skins.

Black Knight and other remixed skins appear in Fortnite survey

Images shared by dawkoxx (via ShiinaBR) showcase dozens of skins from the survey that could eventually make their way to the Item Shop. Some are for original designs that do not yet exist in the ever-expanding game world.

However, existing skins that received an overhaul have attracted the most attention. For example, the survey concepts include the elusive Black Knight skin remixed with more of a punk style, with spikes sticking out of his armor and a gnarly, Venom-like face protruding from his torso.

The pictured Mothman design shows that another fan-favorite skin may undergo drastic changes. Past iterations depicted him as a practical character with a winged device on his back – like DC’s Firefly villain. This remix looks animalistic, not unlike Batman foe Man-Bat.

Marigold represents another big shift in design since she dons black and red instead of her usual black, white, and gold color scheme.

As always, there is no guarantee that any of these concept skins from the survey will actually see the light of day in Fortnite. But precedent proves it is not beyond the realm of possibility, either.