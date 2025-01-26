Fortnite Survey reveals new Crew membership rewards and V-Bucks buffs

A Fortnite survey has revealed that Epic Games may be planning major upgrades to Fortnite Crew membership rewards, including the addition of exclusive cosmetics, access to previous items, quests, and increased V-Bucks.

Epic regularly sends surveys to Fortnite players for feedback. With Chapter 6, they’ve added a free Back Bling as an incentive for signing up, still available to claim. These surveys often preview future updates, including ‘survey skins’ that frequently debut in the Battle Royale.

Fortnite Crew may make big changes to reward benefits

According to HYPEX, the Fortnite survey sent on January 25 has revealed that the developers are considering significant changes to the monthly Crew membership. These potential updates include adding new rewards to enhance the value for members.

Here are all the proposed changes to Crew rewards:

Access to a selection of old Crew cosmetics

Increasing the number of Cosmetics you receive

Increasing the amount of V-Bucks you get

Discounted multi-month purchase

Earn Battle Pass levels each month

Benefits for other games

Exclusive Crew Quests

Exclusive Emotes

Improved Account profile

While the survey details for Fortnite Crew rewards don’t specify the exact increases for each reward or the extent of access to the previous season’s Crew cosmetics such as skins, the proposed changes would offer better value for your V-Bucks.

However, it’s unclear if any existing rewards will be removed, altered, or reduced in the process.

How does it compare to current Fortnite Crew membership?

Epic Games Durrr Taisho is the featured skin in the January 2025 Crew subscription.

Fortnite has already made some significant alterations and updates to its Pass system and Crew membership with the launch of Chapter 6.

Now, any XP earned by players levels up all passes, and Fortnite Crew grants access to additional passes beyond the main Battle Pass, including LEGO, Music, and the Fortnite OG Pass. But, you can only access previous ones unlocked with the membership if you are still a subscriber.

By signing up for the January 2025 membership priced at $11.99, players will receive the following rewards:

Durrr Taisho Outfit + LEGO skin style

Sous-Shi Chefs Back Bling

The Greenest Onion Pickaxe

Durrr Taisho Legacy Outfit Styles

Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass

Season 6 Music Pass

LEGO Pass

Rocket League Battle Pass

1000 V-Bucks

Despite the Fortnite community frequently requesting classic skin access and specifically to complete past Battle Passes, Crew memberships, or unlock skins they missed, these have yet to be implemented.

The change, “Access to a selection of prior crew cosmetics introduced,” could be the biggest reward upgrade, depending on the rarity and popularity of the previous rewards.

Additionally, the inclusion of more V-Bucks and exclusive cosmetics has always been well received, offering greater value for your V-Bucks, while special-themed Crew Quests would help with gaining XP to level up.

Take the aforementioned Fortnite Crew reward changes with a grain of salt, as they were merely found in a survey for feedback. Epic has yet to make any official statements about altering the rewards, and these remain just suggestions.