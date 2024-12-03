Fortnite studio Epic Games ranked as “dream” job by over 10,000 college students

Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite, has been ranked as the “dream employer” by 10,000 college students.

A new study released by Forbes, which partnered with Statista and enlisted over 10,000 college students across the US, asked participants to rank their “dream employer.”

The list, which includes over 500 leading companies across the country, was topped by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, Gears of War and others.

“The students were asked which employers they considered to be dream employers, and were then asked to rate how excited they would be to receive an offer from the company,” the Forbes report began.

In addition, these College students were asked to rank their dream employer based on “growth opportunities, quality of work, compensation and company reputation.”

Epic Games beats Microsoft and more for “dream employer” title

Furthermore, over 140,000 people currently working for US-based companies were also included in the study.

These employees were asked to “evaluate their employers” based on salary, professional development opportunities, flexibility and freedom to express ideas openly, and whether they would recommend their employers to others.

The top ten companies to make the list for this new study are listed below:

Epic Games

Microsoft

SpaceX

Google

Apple

Mayo Clinic

NASA

Nike

University Hospitals

Bank of America

Over recent decades, the continual growth and expansion of tech and gaming companies have made the industry a highly sought-after field. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Sony, and others continue to dominate the market and become some of the biggest companies in the world.

Alongside being known for creating Fortnite, Epic Games has always been a juggernaut in the tech and gaming industry. Unreal Engine, which has powered thousands of games since its creation in 1995, has been a game changer for the industry.

The newest iteration, Unreal Engine 5, is completely free to use for students and smaller content creators, which is likely why Epic Games has built a positive reputation amongst younger people across the US.