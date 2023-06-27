Fortnite streamer shaves eyebrows for subathon goal but has top donation refunded

A Fortnite streamer, Lacy, shaved his head and eyebrows for a subathon goal, but then saw his top donation refunded after cutting it all off.

Despite being relatively new in the grand scheme of streaming, subathons have become a mainstay for many content creators. Not only does it help the creator raise funds, but it also allows viewers to interact with their favorite streamers in unique ways.

Be it by the streamer having to extend their subathon with every new sub, or with a certain amount of money being donated that the streamer has to do a particular challenge.

And for Fortnite streamer, Lacy, one such donation goal was that at 750,000 Bits on Twitch, he would shave his head and eyebrows, which he followed through with.

Converted to dollars, it totals roughly $7,500, and Lacy reached it on the third day of his subathon. He made true on his promise and shaved his head and eyebrows before long, though it didn’t quite go according to plan.

Only after shaving did the streamer realize the top donator had refunded their donations.

It’s quite clear Lacy was very distraught by the news, as after he found out he could be seen visibly tearing up on his stream.

“You made me shave my head bald, shave my f***ing eyebrows, to refund?” he said after it all happened. However, with many more hours to Lacy’s subathon, it seems the Twitch community came to help him out in the long run, lifting his spirits before it reached the end.

Hours after the news of the donation refunds went around, and as Lacy made his way through his subathon, a seemingly official Twitch account even gifted 50 subs to his channel.

“Twitch with 50 gifted!” Lacy shouted when he got the notification. And after confirming it really did come from a Twitch representative directly, he jokingly asked if he was allowed to curse if Twitch was in his chat.

Of which Twitch said, “You deserve it, yes you can.”