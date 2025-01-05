Fortnite player fights back after streamer falsely reports them for cheating

A Fortnite player found proof of a streamer false reporting them for cheating, and now the community is calling for bans that would help alleviate the issue.

False reporting has long been an issue in various multiplayer games. Notably, Call of Duty developers came under fire late in 2024 for their flawed handling of the Black Ops 6 community’s spam reporting concerns.

Of course, players may wrongfully report another user if they genuinely believe someone engaged in suspicious activities. But there are those who exploit the system; in such cases, games like Fortnite will penalize repeat offenders with an account ban.

However, one instance of a purposeful false report has Fortnite players convinced that Epic should take action sooner under certain circumstances.

Fortnite player shares proof of streamer false reporting them

Reddit user CanadianGeeseGoose was reported for hacking and cheating after a tense one-to-one matchup against another Fortnite player. Because their opponent was livestreaming on Twitch, the Redditor found the moment wherein the report was issued.

The streamer doesn’t fare well in the clip, having missed several shots before firing from an unloaded shotgun. Ultimately, they lost the battle, then raged over their enemy only having 16 health.

“I’m reporting him [for] cheating and hacking,” the streamer said while going through the motions live. “I don’t give a sh** if it’s false, because the chance that he survives on 16 HP, guys, is astrof***ingnomically low.”

Suffice it to say, the Fortnite community isn’t pleased, with many fans arguing that Epic should start banning accounts for false reporting.

“Epic should ban false reporters,” reads one such comment in the thread.

Another user told the original poster, “The fact he recorded himself knowingly false reporting you just the cheery on top. I hope you’re able to get his account banned for that.”

Others voiced concerns about how this type of behavior diminishes legitimate cheating issues in the battle royale.

“In truth, hacking is absolutely rampant in Fortnite right now, but when stuff like this happens, it just gives the skeptics more flimsy ammo to say ‘you just think everyone is hacking,'” added someone else.