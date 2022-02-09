How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3: Stream, schedule, teams

The third annual Twitch Rivals Fortnite Streamer Bowl is fast approaching, with $1,000,000 to charity on the line. Here is how to watch, when it starts, and who will be involved in the action.

For the third year in a row, Twitch Rivals is partnering with Epic and the NFLPA to host the Streamer Bowl. Last year’s Fortnite Streamer Bowl winner was pro player IWNL, who just barely came out on top.

The event will see 60 players make up 20 different trios comprised of NFL stars, Twitch streamers, and Community Champions who will come together to duke it out in Fortnite — all for a good cause in charity.

Advertisement

How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3

The Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 will be streamed on the Twitch Rivals official page, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

The tournament go for four rounds, with points will be awarded for placement in each round and for eliminations. $1 million will be divided out across the 20 trios, with the winner donating $300,000 to a charity of their choice.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When is Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 happening?

The event will take place on February 9, 2022, starting at 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT.

Just four days before the Super Bowl, the tournament is looking to build excitement for the NFL’s 56th title match — both of which are being held in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Who is participating in Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3?

While the list of NFL players and Twitch stars have been compiled, exact trios with the Community Champions are yet to be revealed.

However, the level of talent across both NFL athletes and streamers is there. On the Twitch side, big names like Aydan, Bugha, Clix, and NICKMERCS will be taking part. As for the athletes, you’ll see Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray, and more jumping onto the Island.

However, here are the names that will be making an appearance at the Streamer Bowl 3.

NFL Athletes Streamers Aaron Jones Alixxa Alvin Kamara Aydan Amani Oruwariye brookeab Anthony Barr Bugha Anthony Hines III Chica Austin Ekeler Clix Avonte Maddox deyyszn Boston Scott Elded Christian McCaffrey Jelty JaQuan Hardy Loserfruit Jarvis Landry LosPollosTV JuJu Smith-Schuster NateHill Justin Jefferson NickEh30 Keenan Allen NICKMERCS Kurt Benkert pgod Kyler Murray Replays Marquise Brown StableRonaldo Mike Evans Swagg Saquon Barkley Symfuhny Tarik Cohen SypherPK

We will update this piece with all the Streamer Bowl 3 results as they roll in.