 How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3: Stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3: Stream, schedule, teams

Published: 9/Feb/2022 7:40 Updated: 9/Feb/2022 7:44

by Lawrence Scotti
fortnite streamer bowl 3
Twitch/Epic Games

The third annual Twitch Rivals Fortnite Streamer Bowl is fast approaching, with $1,000,000 to charity on the line. Here is how to watch, when it starts, and who will be involved in the action.

For the third year in a row, Twitch Rivals is partnering with Epic and the NFLPA to host the Streamer Bowl. Last year’s Fortnite Streamer Bowl winner was pro player IWNL, who just barely came out on top.

The event will see 60 players make up 20 different trios comprised of NFL stars, Twitch streamers, and Community Champions who will come together to duke it out in Fortnite — all for a good cause in charity.

Epic Games
The Fortnite Streamer Bowl is back — just in time for the Super Bowl.

How to watch Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3

The Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 will be streamed on the Twitch Rivals official page, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

The tournament go for four rounds, with points will be awarded for placement in each round and for eliminations. $1 million will be divided out across the 20 trios, with the winner donating $300,000 to a charity of their choice.

When is Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 happening?

The event will take place on February 9, 2022, starting at 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT.

Just four days before the Super Bowl, the tournament is looking to build excitement for the NFL’s 56th title match — both of which are being held in Los Angeles.

Who is participating in Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3?

While the list of NFL players and Twitch stars have been compiled, exact trios with the Community Champions are yet to be revealed.

However, the level of talent across both NFL athletes and streamers is there. On the Twitch side, big names like Aydan, Bugha, Clix, and NICKMERCS will be taking part. As for the athletes, you’ll see Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray, and more jumping onto the Island.

However, here are the names that will be making an appearance at the Streamer Bowl 3.

NFL Athletes Streamers
Aaron Jones Alixxa
Alvin Kamara Aydan
Amani Oruwariye brookeab
Anthony Barr Bugha
Anthony Hines III Chica
Austin Ekeler Clix
Avonte Maddox deyyszn
Boston Scott Elded
Christian McCaffrey Jelty
JaQuan Hardy Loserfruit
Jarvis Landry LosPollosTV
JuJu Smith-Schuster NateHill
Justin Jefferson NickEh30
Keenan Allen NICKMERCS
Kurt Benkert pgod
Kyler Murray Replays
Marquise Brown StableRonaldo
Mike Evans Swagg
Saquon Barkley Symfuhny
Tarik Cohen SypherPK

We will update this piece with all the Streamer Bowl 3 results as they roll in.

