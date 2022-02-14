Fortnite Stoneheart Trials: How to earn badges & unlock all rewards

The Fortnite Stoneheart Trials are now live, offering players a collection of Valentine’s Day-themed rewards for earning enough Badges – here’s how to unlock them all.

Epic Games regularly host special events and limited-time challenges to keep things fresh and give Fortnite players a chance to earn free rewards. The latest is the Stoneheart Trials, which runs for one week only.

The most desirable reward is definitely the Thorns of Passion Pickaxe, but you’ll also be able to unlock the Doomed Affair Spray, the Hearty Wrap, and the Grim Devotion Emoticon if you collect enough Badges.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to sign up for the Stoneheart Trials, earn Badges, and unlock all of the cosmetic rewards on offer.

How to sign up for the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials

Signing up for the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials is easy. You simply need to visit the official Fortnite website and log in with your Epic Games details. Then, press the ‘Let’s Go’ button to confirm.

Don’t worry about using your login details on the website – it’s the official Fortnite page, and Epic Games have explained that they only need you to log in so that they can track your stats in the game.

How to earn Badges in the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials

Once you’ve started the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials, you’ll be rewarded with one Badge for every two Top 10 placements you score in Solo Battle Royale. You’ll also get one Badge for signing up.

Badges can’t be earned in Duos, Trios, or Squads mode, so you’re on your own for this one. A good method to make sure you get those Top 10 placements is to play it safe and hide until you reach the final 10 players.

Of course, we wouldn’t normally recommend doing this as your focus should be on getting eliminations and having fun. But if you’re struggling to earn enough Badges, then it may be your best option.

All Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards and how to unlock them:

Stoneheart Trial Reward

How to unlock it Doomed Affair Spray Earn 1 Badge Hearty Wrap Earn 6 Badges Thorns of Passion Pickaxe Earn 11 Badges Grim Devotion Emoticon Play one of these Creative Maps then vote for your favorite one.

You’ve got until Sunday, February 20, 2022, to unlock all of the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards. You’ll need to place Top 10 at least 20 times to unlock all of them, so it’s time to show off those skills!

To get the final reward, the Grim Devotion Emoticon, you’ll need to visit the Stoneheart Trials website and play at least one of the Creative Maps listed there. Once you’ve done that, vote for your favorite.

