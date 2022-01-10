Fortnite stars Mongraal, Bugha top Twitter’s 2021 esports player list

Fortnite pros Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson and Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf topped Twitter’s 2021 list for most talked about esports players among gaming royalty like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.

Gaming had a huge year on Twitter with esports figures getting a lot of chatter throughout 2021. Twitter’s Global Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, Rishi Chadha, revealed which esports names were brought up more throughout last year.

The list spans pros from titles from popular titles like League of Legends to CSGO to rising competitive scenes such as Valorant and Free Fire.

Only one name from Call of Duty esports made the cut so take a look below at the complete list to see where who commanded the most attention.

Fortnite’s Mongraal, Bugha top Twitter esports list

Over 2.4 billion tweets on gaming went out in 2021. Of those, FaZe Clan’s Mongraal was the most talked about esports player in the world.

He’s followed by 2019 Fortnite World Cup winner and fellow Fortnite pro, Bugha. In fact, pros in Epic Games’ battle royale took the top three spots since Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish came in at third.

Twitter’s most talked about esports players in 2021:

Mongraal Bugha Benjyfishy Scump Rekkles Nobru FalleN Mixwell TenZ s1mple

Then we see the one and only CoD name on the list as Scump placed in the top-5 along with League of Legends pro Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson.

The rest of the list is made up of tactical FPS players from different scenes which includes Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes, Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho.

Rounding out the list are some of the most popular players in their respective scenes, Sentinels’ Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and NAVI’s Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev.

Twitter’s list is only an indicator of who was talked about the most on its platforms and the competition could get even stiffer in 2022’s packed esports calendar.