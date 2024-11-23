Fortnite leak reveals huge Spider-Verse collab featuring two Spider-Men

Fortnite may soon introduce a Spider-Verse collab that will add two fan-favorite characters from the Into the Spider-Verse movies.

The Chapter 5 Season 4 update in Fortnite dropped players into a massive Marvel-themed crossover that brought everyone from Doctor Doom to Emma Frost into the mix. But the Marvel-centric fun is not yet over.

Fortnite is expected to add Marvel Rivals content in December 2024, with key art and social media teases hinting at a Doom 2099 outfit and glider.

Newly leaked details suggest even more characters from the comic book universe may soon join the fray, which should especially excite fans of Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse films.

Leaks claim Spider-Verse heroes are coming to Fortnite

Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and FNBRintel were tipped off about the Doom 2099 collab days before Epic and the Marvel Rivals crew started teasing as much.

ShiinaBR has confirmed the same source “also said Spider-Man Noir & Peter Parker skins are in the works.”

Sony Pictures Spider-Verse’s Peter B. Parker

Should this prove accurate, these two characters will join several others from the Spider-Man family who have entered the world of Fortnite, including No Way Home’s Spider-Man, Iron Spider, and Venom.

Sony’s Spider-Verse brand is no stranger to the Battle Royale either, given the previous additions of Miles Morales Spidey, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099.

As of writing, neither Epic Games nor Marvel has confirmed the supposed Spider-Verse leaks for Fortnite. So fans should keep their expectations in check for the time being.

At the very least, official details about the presumed Doom 2099 crossover could surface sometime sooner rather than later. A Marvel Rivals event rewarding a Fortnite glider will last from December 6, 2024 through January 6, 2025.

These leaks started cropping up just as Epic began winding down Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix, which will officially bring an end to Chapter 5 on November 30. What comes next remains shrouded in mystery, though rumors point to a Japanese theme.