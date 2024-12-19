Fortnite sneaks in major update after players discover OG mode is mostly bots

Fortnite’s OG mode just got an unexpected fix, and while it’s welcome, we’re definitely raising some eyebrows at it.

After Fortnite OG launched in early December to a major success, players quickly realized something was off. A few weeks later, Fortnite leaker AllyJax ran a test and found that in most non-ranked OG matches, only 12 out of 100 players were human. The rest was bots – 88% of the players you were facing off against weren’t even real.

Article continues after ad

The Fortnite community was stunned. Was this a bug or an unintended feature? Whatever it was, no one was happy about it. But instead of addressing the issue publicly, Epic Games went quiet.

Fortnite OG’s bot plague is suddenly over

After players discovered that most matches were overrun with bots, Epic Games quietly fixed the issue – without ever making an official announcement.

Just hours after the Fortnite OG test results, which showed only 12 real players per match, spread through the community, the problem seemed to disappear as if by magic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

AllyJax ran another test and found the number of human players had risen to 53. While still low by Fortnite’s standards, at least players weren’t limited to just 12 anymore. The fix was made, but the community was left completely in the dark.

It’s not surprising that Fortnite’s main social channels, which announce big updates like the Mariah Carey skin or Ballistic mode, didn’t mention a word about this issue. But Epic Games also runs Fortnite Status, a second account dedicated to bug fixes and matchmaking updates.

Article continues after ad

That’s where players would usually find official reports on problems and their resolutions. In fact, Fortnite Reload went offline for a big chunk of the day on November 13, and that was at least acknowledged.

So why wasn’t Fortnite OG, a mode that’s broken player count records since its launch, given the same level of transparency? It’s hard to say.

Article continues after ad

With new modes like first-person play attracting attention, Winterfest around the corner, and revamped LEGO modes in full swing, it seems some parts of Fortnite are slipping through the cracks.