Fortnite leak shows first glimpse at long-rumored smart building feature

Fortnite leakers have shared preview footage of the smart building feature that Epic reportedly started working on years ago.

Rumors about a smart build function initially made the rounds in the summer of 2021, after dataminers discovered new types of placeable builds in Fortnite patch 17.10.

The findings suggested players would be able to place pre-made boxes, bridges, staircases, and towers with just the press of a button. Such an addition would, thus, remove the need to build structures piece-by-piece.

Article continues after ad

Smart building resurfaced in November 2024 thanks to new mentions of it in files for a Fortnite Remix update. Now, with Chapter 6 Season 1 well underway, footage of the work-in-progress content has leaked online.

Leak reveals first look at smart building in Fortnite

Reputable leaker osirion_gg (via Loolo_WRLD) has shared footage of the unfinished smart build feature in action.

As previous details claimed, the new building type will slowly craft prefabricated structures. The video below shows a player placing parts for a ramp comprised of pre-made structures with just a few button presses.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a subsequent post, Loolo_WRLD added, “Note that this feature is currently unfinished and it COULD change once released.”

Epic Games has yet to formally announce smart building for Fortnite, and not even leakers have been able to pin down when it may finally go live in-game.

But if smart build is indeed something the developers plan to implement, it could prove a game changer. In some sense, the feature would reduce the barrier of entry for newcomers and players who simply don’t like building, but who also want to play something other than no-build.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite build players have expressed concerns since smart build may discourage new players from properly learning how building works.

However, others feel it may be too late for Epic to introduce the simplified option, considering users can already choose between Build or Zero Build modes.