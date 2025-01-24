Fortnite shows off Kaiju No. 8 collab skins in “sick” trailer

Fortnite just dropped its next big thing, a collaboration with hit anime Kaiju No. 8. On January 24, the game’s official trailer hit X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the months-long buzz.

Leaks and rumors set the stage for this reveal. In January, Fortnite posted Kafka Hibino’s iconic Kaiju mask, sending fans and leakers into speculation overdrive.

Reliable sources hinted at skins, weapons, and monster-themed gear, but no one knew when Epic Games would make it official. Now we do.

The trailer showcased Kafka’s Kaiju transformation, instantly hyping up anime and Fortnite fans alike.

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collab confirmed through a trailer

Seconds after the post, social media blew up with reactions. “MUST BE COMING TONIGHT?! TRANSFORMATION INTO A KAIJU = 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan screamed.

Another added, “PEAK IS HERE.” And then there’s the classic lament: “STOP IT!!!! My wallet is already dry.”

What could this collab bring to Fortnite? A lot. Expect a Kafka Hibino skin – probably both human and Kaiju forms. A built-in emote may allow players to transform mid-match, following Fortnite’s trend with morphing characters (Goku from DBZ and Deku from My Hero Academia, for example).

Leaks suggest a Kaiju-themed pickaxe named “Sure Bamboo,” and there’s hope for Defense Force skins, themed weapons, and even a glider inspired by the anime’s monsters.

The map might also get Kaiju-themed updates. Picture monster footprints (besides Godzilla’s), destroyed landscapes, or a giant Kaiju NPC stomping through the map as Godzilla does.

Fortnite’s anime-inspired content has been on fire for a while, from Dragon Ball to Hatsune Miku. Kaiju No. 8 fits right into this monstrous lineup.

Fortnite smashed into 2025 packed with Japan-inspired crossovers and anime collabs. And if the January updates are anything to go by, Epic has no plans to slow down. More monsters, more anime, and more over-the-top action are likely in the pipeline.